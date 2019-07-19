Express daily briefing: Will BSY be the new Karnataka CM, why Assam is prone to floods; and more

Express investigation: In 40 of 41 Muzaffarnagar riot cases, all accused are acquitted

The Indian Express has found several glaring holes in the Uttar Pradesh government’s prosecution cases in 10 murder cases filed on the violence that swept through Muzaffarnagar in 2013, killing at least 65 people. Based on the testimonies, and holding that witnesses, mostly relatives of those killed, had turned hostile, the courts acquitted all in the 10 murder trials that ended between January 2017 and February 2019.

‘When his box came home, all it had was Rs 300 — and the chocolates he loved’

Twenty years after Kargil, Colonel Thapar still holds on to his memories of his son firmly, as he shares details of 22-year-old Captain Vijayant Thapar, who was shot in the head on June 29, 1999 during the Kargil War’s Knoll assault. “Time makes us proud of him, of his sacrifice, but it doesn’t heal. We miss him everyday.”

Karnataka floor test: Will BSY be the new CM?

The future of the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka is likely to be decided today as Governor Vajubhai Vala has directed Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who has been battling dissidence to save his government, to prove its majority on the floor of the House by 1.30 pm. Follow our LIVE blog to stay updated.

Opinion: Dishonouring the mandate

Parliamentary politics in India revolves around political parties in the main. Candidates in an electoral contest are seen as representatives of political parties, and not as autonomous agents with a voice distinct from the party they represent. For the voters, the candidate is the voice of the party. This being the case, a defection of a legislator is a betrayal of the mandate. Legislators who change party affiliations must seek re-election, writes Amrith Lal.

Explained: Why Assam is prone to floods

Assam is in the grip of yet another flood, with 57 lakh people displaced, all 33 districts affected, and 36 people killed besides hundreds of animals. This is the first wave of floods this monsoon, and flood control experts expect at least two more. Here’s why the state has traditionally been flood-prone, and what has been proposed as a long-term solution.

Toe nails missing, arm bruised, gangraped Dalit woman asks: Why would I make up case, risk threat?

A 35-year-old Dalit woman, who has accused policemen at a Churu police station of keeping her in illegal custody for seven days, gangraping her, and killing her brother-in-law in front of her, has demanded death penalty for the culprits. On Congress’ claims that her statement is false, she says, “Don’t you see the bruises? Where have my nails gone then? Why would I say that I was raped, risk threats if the incident didn’t happen?”

After India’s World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand at Old Trafford, Virat Kohli was asked if MS Dhoni has informed the team about his future. “No, he hasn’t told us anything about his future,” the Indian captain responded. Speculation about Dhoni’s future has been rife — whether he will be part of the limited overs leg of the upcoming West Indies tour starting August 3, or he will call time on his glorious career.

Google today marked the 50th anniversary of Nasa’s Apollo 11 mission with a video doodle which traces the hisoric events that led up to man’s first Moon landing.