Express daily briefing: Recourse to violence frightening, says Abhijeet Banerjee; How Kerala expat helps the dead return home; and more

Unmasked on WhatsApp: JNU chief proctor to eight ABVP office-bearers

At least eight office-bearers of ABVP, the chief proctor of JNU, a teacher of a Delhi University-affiliated college and two PhD scholars were members of at least three WhatsApp groups where messages threatening violence against students of the university did the rounds Sunday. JNU chief proctor Vivekananda Singh was a member of the group ‘Friends of RSS’. There were two other groups — ‘Unity Against Left’ and ‘Left Terror Down Down’, reports Sourav Roy Barman.

Union Budget: I-T relief for middle class, incentives for new home buyers likely

The Finance Ministry is likely to provide income tax relief to the middle class in the upcoming Union Budget 2020-21, two senior government officials told Sunny Verma and Sandeep Singh. A series of discussions have been held within the government to promote economic growth and a reduction in the tax burden is seen as having a direct impact on boosting consumption.

Editorial: Power to the goon

The mob that went on a rampage in JNU was empowered by the very government that is vested with the power and responsibility to uphold law and order, to act as it did. It did not happen in a day, of course; it has been in the works ever since JNU was seen by the establishment as a rebel outpost. A campus where goons are empowered is a campus that will shrivel — and shrink a nation’s future.

Opinion: JNU violence is a symbol of apocalyptic politics this govt is playing

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The shocking violence at JNU should convince you of one simple proposition; India is governed by a regime whose sole raison d’etre is to find an adversarial rallying point and crush it by brute force. The current political regime cannot exist unless it finds a new enemy. The targeting of enemies — minorities, liberals, secularists, leftists, urban naxals, intellectuals, assorted protestors — is not driven by a calculus of ordinary politics. It is driven by will, ideology and hate, pure and simple.

Abhijit Banerjee at Express Adda: Recourse to violence frightening

Voicing concern over Sunday’s attack on students in JNU, Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee said that the “real worry” for him was youth resorting to violence to resolve conflicts. “The recourse to violence is extremely frightening for the future sense of policy because it does create this worry for the youth of today. Their way of resolving a conflict is by beating other people. That’s the real worry for me,” said Banerjee, while speaking at the Express Adda Monday.

Rs 1.4 crore in coins daily, Mumbai’s cash-strapped BEST has a change problem

Mumbai’s cash-strapped Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) is facing trouble either in using or getting coins worth Rs 10 crore lying with it deposited in banks in exchange for notes. In a desperate move, BEST has been paying its employees Rs 500 monthly as part of their salary in coins since December 2018. The BEST management conveyed the problem to RBI at an informal meeting on December 31.

Pentagon rejects Donald Trump’s threat of striking Iranian cultural sites

Amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran over General Qassem Soleimani’s killing, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper strongly suggested that the military would not violate the laws of armed conflict by striking Iranian cultural sites, a move threatened by President Donald Trump. Targeting cultural sites with military action is considered a war crime under international law.

How Kerala expat helps the dead return home

Over the past 18 years, social worker and expatriate Ashraf Thamarassery has helped transport nearly 5,670 bodies from the UAE, including those of 4,000 Indians. He did it without charging any fee. Ashraf was honoured with Pravasiya Bharatiya Samman for his service in 2015.

