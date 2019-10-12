Express daily briefing: J&K Govt ad urges people to shed fear; Diana Edulji speaks up, slams CoA; and more

On shores of Mahabalipuram, ironing out a sea of differences

Amid the majestic seventh century monuments in Mahabalipuram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday sat down to iron out a sea of differences and take on the challenges that have plagued ties over the past few months — from Kashmir to terrorism and from boundary disputes to the burgeoning trade deficit. The two leaders will meet today for delegation-level talks.

Bengal on boil over killings, family says no link to any Parivar, only ours

As the murders of Bandhu Prakash Pal, his wife and son in Murshidabad snowballed into a political row, his family said he was not associated with any party and lashed out at the BJP and TMC for politicising the issue. While police suspect personal enmity, the BJP targeted the state government on law and order while the TMC said he was a victim of BJP infighting.

J&K Govt ad urges people to shed fear as Valley works out its own open-and-shutdown schedule

More than two months after the lockdown over the Centre’s J&K move, the state administration came out with full-page advertisements in local dailies Friday, urging people not to “succumb to militants” and resume normal activities so that they can “take informed decisions on what is best for us”. “Think!!! For over 70 years now, the people of J&K have been misled,” the statement read.

Opinion: Unworthy nations

Religion guides you spiritually and teaches you humanity above all, not violent division based on identity. Today, India and Pakistan should be in peaceful coexistence opening up free trade and aiming at “normalisation” rather than “dispute” resolution. All disputes will be resolved as a consequence of normalisation, writes Khaled Ahmed.

In last lap, Diana Edulji speaks up, slams CoA

With BCCI elections just days away, Diana Edulji, a member of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), has criticised the panel’s functioning for the way three government organisations – Railways, Services, and the Association of Universities — were not given voting rights, and for having different yardsticks for different member units. Read her interview with Devendra Pandey.

Weekend reviews: Gemini Man, The Sky Is Pink

This weekend, Will Smith is back on the big screen with Gemini Man. It took 22 years, Ang Lee and Will Smith for this film, first conceived in 1997, to see the light of day. But the film is dragged down by the fact that elements which might have been novel two decades ago. However, Smith still remains a delight on screen. The other much awaited film, The Sky is Pink, has also hit the theatres. Watch it for the charm of Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.

Explained: Killer cyanide in Kerala — how is it monitored?

The police in Kerala have arrested a woman for allegedly killing her husband, parents-in-law and three other members of the extended family over a period of 14 years using cyanide. Cyanide is used in the extraction and polishing of gold, and for gold-plating. Kerala is among the country’s biggest consumers of gold jewellery. How is cyanide stocked in the state, and how is its distribution regulated?

And finally…

Nudging Senuran Muthusamy beyond square-leg for a couple, sprinting fiercely hard for those runs as he had his entire career, Virat Kohli completed his seventh Test double hundred, the most by an Indian, surpassing childhood heroes Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.