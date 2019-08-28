Express Daily Briefing: J&K cricket turns to TV ticker ads; survey says every second cop feels Muslims naturally prone to crime; and more

Survey: Every second cop feel Muslims naturally prone to crime

A survey conducted under the 2019 Status of Policing in India Report has found that one in two police personnel feel that Muslims are likely to be “naturally prone” to committing crimes. The report, prepared by the NGO Common Cause and Lokniti programme of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, was released by former Supreme Court judge J Chelameswar.

RBI funds transfer: Govt member wanted more, Jalan panel said no

Even as the RBI announced that it would transfer a record Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government, the Centre’s nominee member on the committee had sought additional funds to the tune of 1.5 percentage points of the RBI’s balance sheet (or roughly Rs 54,255 crore). This demand for adopting a higher risk tolerance range was turned down by the committee headed by former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan.

Unable to reach players, J&K cricket turns to TV ticker ads

The J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) has turned to advertisement tickers on local TV channels to reach out to domestic cricketers amid the communications clampdown. The association will use these tickers to inform their first-class cricketers, including India international Parvez Rasool, about the pre-season training camp starting in Jammu Friday.

Opinion: In Srinagar lockdown, how a reporter gets news of his sister’s miscarriage

The Indian Express reporter Adil Akhzer writes how he got the news of his sister’s miscarriage in a hospital in Kashmir valley which has been under lockdown since August 5. “I got the news after 8 hours. It has been five days since my sister’s miscarriage. Most of our close relatives, my uncles and aunts, don’t know about it. They might still be waiting for good news,” he writes.

Power Velocity Sindhu: The anatomy of ‘Sindhu Smash’

A strong core, increased agility on court and a powerful smash – these were among the most potent weapons which helped P V Sindhu beat Nozomi Okuhara in a one-sided contest to lift the World Championship title. Talking to Shivani Naik, former shuttler Anup Sridhar lists the specs of the ‘Sindhu Smash’ and explains its anatomy.

Assam: How NRC intersects with existing citizenship determination processes

Those who would have otherwise made it to the NRC are being excluded because they don’t meet the criteria of one of the other mechanisms. According to rules, a person declared a foreigner by a Foreigners Tribunal, a person marked Doubtful Voter by local election officials or a person whose case is pending at an FT and their descendants will be excluded from the NRC.

The Amazon is on fire. So is Central Africa.

As images of wildfires in South America’s Amazon region draw global attention, a large and potentially devastating series of fires is raging in Central Africa and parts of Southern Africa. Among the regions at risk is the Congo Basin forest, the second-largest tropical rainforest after the Amazon, mostly in the Democratic Republic of Congo, reports New York Times

And finally…

Vizianagaram DC Vivek Yadav launched an initiative last year to harness solar power and the way government offices in the district are lit up has undergone a change. With government employees now being aware of solar power and its benefits, the Bobbili Municipal Corporation’s power bill has come down by 50 per cent to Rs 6,000 per month.