Express Daily Briefing: Jaishankar, Pompeo meet today, Railways to get private players on busy routes, and more

Jaishankar, Pompeo to meet today, set stage for Modi-Trump talks

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Wednesday. The meeting will be India’s first opportunity to discuss issues of concern with the US, from trade to defence, terrorism to visas. It will also lay the groundwork for Modi’s meeting with President Trump at the G-20 summit later this month.

Arif Khan: Narasimha Rao said if Muslims want to stay in gutter, let them

Hours after PM Modi in Lok Sabha said that a Congress leader had said that it was not the duty of their party to uplift Muslims and “if they want to lie in the gutter let them be”, Arif Mohammed Khan, a former four-time MP who was a Minister of State in the Rajiv Gandhi government until 1986, told The Indian Express that the statement was made by P V Narasimha Rao, then a Union minister.

Editorial: Ease the tension

The exit of Reserve Bank deputy governor Viral Acharya caps an unhappy sequence of three top central bankers moving out over the last three years — governors Urjit Patel and Raghuram Rajan being the other two. This is a record of sorts and reflects their uneasy relationship with the government.

Opinion: Revisiting the Emergency

For a vibrant democracy, transparency is an important requisite. India today may not yet be heading for an Emergency, as some doomsday sayers predict, but it is always good to remember that eternal vigilance is the price for freedom, writes Coomi Kapoor, consulting editor of The Indian Express.

As Pakistan take on New Zealand, revisiting the 1992 World Cup

As a resurgent Pakistan faces New Zealand this afternoon, sports enthusiasts and ex-players can’t help but draw parallels to a similar run in during the 1992 World Cup, which Pakistan had won. It was the game against the Kiwis then that had turned the tide in Pakistan’s favour.

Explained: Why govt wants to bank DNA bill

Yet again, the DNA Regulation Bill has been cleared for introduction in Parliament. Whose DNA will be stored, when is it supposed to be used for reference? What are the concerns, how is government addressing these? Amitabh Sinha answers all your questions.

San Francisco is first US city to ban sale of e-cigarette sales

In a first in the US, San Francisco voted to ban e-cigarettes beginning 2021. The California city is home to Juul Labs, the most popular e-cigarette producer in the US. Federal data last year showed a 78% increase in e-cigarette use among US high schoolers. A similar proposal is being discussed in India.

And finally…

The Indian Railways seems to have decided to take the plunge after toying for years with the idea of private players running passenger trains. So far, the busy sectors of Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai-Shirdi have come up as frontrunners in internal considerations by the Railway Board.