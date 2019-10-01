Express daily briefing: J&K HC at 50% strength looks to SC help; EAM Jaishankar on PM ‘endorsing’ Trump at Howdy Modi event; and more

Advertising

NRC fallout: Assam’s N-E neighbours step up border checks, turn people away

Ever since the final NRC was published on August 31, Assam’s neighbouring North-Eastern states, such as Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland, have intensified checks on people crossing state borders without proper papers, and have turned back scores of people to Assam.

Swamped with pleas, J&K HC at 50% strength looks to SC help

Flooded with over 250 writs of habeas corpus, the two wings of Jammu & Kashmir High Court are functioning with just nine judges against a sanctioned strength of 17. Despite names being forwarded to the Supreme Court Collegium to fill vacancies, not a single appointment has been made till date.

Don’t misinterpret what was said, Jaishankar on PM ‘endorsing’ Trump at Howdy Modi event

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar rejected the notion that the PM Modi was endorsing Donald Trump’s re-election bid by saying ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar’ at the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event in Houston. “I don’t think we should, honestly, misinterpret what was said,” he said, while asserting India’s non-partisan stand to domestic US politics.

Opinion: Bad Air, But How Bad

While the severity of the air pollution problem is a fact, its magnitude can only be judged when, apart from scientists measuring air pollution and social scientists assessing economic values, medical practitioners are also involved in collecting clinical and biometric information, write Soumi Roy Chowdhury, Sanjib Pohit

In rush for Shivaji memorial bhumi pujan, Maharashtra govt cut corners for green nod

The Maharashtra government’s Public Works Department has taken many shortcuts in the process for obtaining the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) approval to build a Shivaji memorial in the Arabian Sea off south Mumbai, according to RTI responses made available to The Indian Express. Here’s what documents show.

Rohit Sharma: An opening… or a dead end

Given the team management’s trigger-happy ways, Rohit Sharma, treading the best phase of his career, needs to make an instant impact. For a man who used to get squared-up to straight deliveries outside off stump, he has come a long way in terms of his balance at the wicket.

Constitution Bench to hear all pleas linked to Article 370 from today

The Supreme Court Constitution Bench, headed by Justice N V Ramana, will take up for hearing from today petitions related to the Centre’s decision on Jammu and Kashmir. It will hear the challenge to amendments made to Article 370, as well as the alleged detentions and communications blackout in the state.

And finally…

Beijing marked the ” biggest ever” celebration as the People’s Republic of China turns 70 today. The celebration is an affirmation of national pride. Beijing has been transformed into a sea of red. Red flags have been lined atop buildings, and red lanterns and banners with the logo of the 70th anniversary have been fastened across streets and draped over foot overbridges.