Express daily briefing: ISRO loses communication with lander, Madras HC Chief Justice resigns and more

Chandrayaan-2: ISRO loses communication with Vikram Lander

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has lost communication with Chandrayaan-2’s moon lander, Vikram. The failure occurred 13 minutes after Vikram began its descent to the surface of the moon. A sombre looking K Sivan told the nation that the agency was analysing the data. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru to watch the landing, told the ISRO team, “There are ups and downs in life. This is not a small achievement. The nation is proud of you.”

As students stay away, Kashmir schools ask them to collect video lessons, assignments

While most schools in the Valley are open and teachers have reported for duty, the attendance of students remains “very thin”, reports Adil Akhzer. Due to this, the management of several schools has started asking students through advertisements to collect video lessons and assignments, said a senior officer from the Education Department.

Sonia Gandhi steps in to quell feud in MP unit, to meet Nath today

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has stepped in to quell the internal feud in the Madhya Pradesh Congress unit and will meet Kamal Nath on Saturday. The issue of appointment of a new state congress president seems to be the trigger for the current unrest.

Opinion: The problem of skilling India

Skill India will not be enough to create jobs if the slowdown continues. And in the long run, Skill India will also not be enough if government expenditures in education remains low and the ground isn’t prepared for proper training. India’s employment crisis calls for more government expenditure in education, adequate training, writes Christophe Jaffrelot and Vihang Jumle.

Madras HC Chief Justice Tahilramani resigns after Collegium transfer order

After the Supreme Court Collegium declined to reconsider its decision to transfer her to the Meghalaya High Court, Chief Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani of the Madras High Court, currently placed at the top in the all-India seniority list of High Court judges, resigned Friday. Chief Justice of Madras High Court since August 2018, she was due to retire in October 2020.

US Open: With straight set wins, Medvedev and Nadal enter finals

Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal have powered into the US Open men’s singles finals. Medvedev beat Gregor Dimitrov 7-6, 6-4, 6-3, while Nadal wrapped up his semifinal match 7-6, 6-4, 6-1 this morning. As Medvedev plays for his first Slam, Nadal looks to pick up his fourth US Open title and 19th overall.

Weekend reviews: Chhichhore is a disappointing fare

With a very confused idea about who is a ‘Loser’ or what it means to be one, and a very fixed, ‘3 Idiots’, template on making a crowd-pleasing college-life film, director/co-writer Nitesh Tiwari follows up on his super-successful Dangal with a disappointingly average Chhichhore, writes movie critic Shalini Langer.

And finally…

‘Debo Na, Nebo Na’ (Won’t give, won’t take), an anti-corruption initiative launched in May 2017, was the brainchild of former Cachar Deputy Commissioner Dr S Lakshmanan. From complaints on financial irregularities to implementation of mid-day meal schemes, here’s how he’s tackling corruption with just a phone call.