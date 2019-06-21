Express daily briefing: India celebrates Yoga Day 2019; UGC on pay-and-publish journals and more

Advertising

Yoga goes beyond colour, caste, creed; is for everyone: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off International Yoga Day celebrations in Jharkhand’s Ranchi Friday, where he said the ancient practice goes beyond age, colour, caste and creed, and belongs to everyone.”Yoga is ancient and modern. It is constant and evolving. For centuries, the essence of Yoga has remained the same: Healthy body, Stable mind, Spirit of oneness.”

TDP MPs join BJP: Two face CBI, ED, IT probes; BJP had called them ‘Mallyas’

Last November, BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao had called Y S Chowdary and C M Ramesh “Andhra Mallyas” and sought initiation of “suitable action” against them. Ramesh and Chowdary, the industrialists who have been under the scanner of Income Tax, CBI and ED, are two of the four Rajya Sabha members who crossed over to the BJP Thursday.

Exclusive: Commentary or BCCI-IPL roles — experts face choice

BCCI has given a two-week notice to the expert panel of commentators contracted by Star Sports for the ongoing World Cup to choose between their present assignments and their official positions with the board and IPL franchises. This includes stars like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh.

Editorial: Country needs to debate ‘one country-one election’

The controversial “one country-one election” proposal addresses valid and resonant concerns — interruption in governance and distraction from policy goals — but it will have costs too high for a parliamentary democracy with a strong federal framework. As the proposal has resurfaced, the real threat is not that it will spark a prolonged and polarising debate — but that it won’t.

Adani firm trying to impede our probe, DRI tells Bombay HC

Last year, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) moved the Bombay High Court seeking to quash all Letter Rogatories issued by the agency in 2017 to countries including Singapore against Adani Group firms being probed for alleged overvaluation of Indonesian coal imports. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has now told the court that AEL is trying to “impede” its probe.

At Rs 200-crore wedding, people ask: ‘What are you giving us?’

At 3,000m above sea level, Auli, an alpine meadow in Uttarakhand, has never been the centre of attention. But now, a Rs 200-crore wedding extravaganza of the two sons of controversial business brothers Atul and Ajay Gupta has made it enter the news cycle. Several residents of Auli are not on the exclusive guest list, but have showed up to simply “watch”.

Research published in pay-and-publish journals won’t count: UGC panel

After India emerged a market for ‘predatory’ publishers of substandard research journals last year, a four-member UGC panel has recommended changes to the publication of research material in paid journals, saying it should not be considered for academic credit.

And finally…

June 21 marks the summer solstice in the northern hemisphere which is the longest day of the year. On this day, people living north of the Equator enjoy the most amount of sunlight in a single day.