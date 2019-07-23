Express daily briefing: Indian firms tapped Mauritius route to save on taxes; Kamaraj plan that can re-energise Congress; and more

India denies Trump’s claim that PM Modi asked him to mediate on Kashmir

India has denied US President Donald Trump’s claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to “mediate” on Kashmir. During a meeting with Pakistan PM Imran Khan at the White House Monday, Trump said he had discussed the issue with Modi on the sidelines of G-20 Summit and that he would “love to be a mediator.”

Exclusive: Indian firms tapped Mauritius route to save on taxes

After Panama Papers come documents from Mauritius that show how the island nation was used by corporates to facilitate their partnerships with multinationals without paying any capital gains tax, remit profits as FDI to India. Beginning today, An investigation by The Indian Express will bring details of how the Mauritius route was used by corporates.

Chandrayaan-2 launch: 15 complex manoeuvres before critical descent on September 7

Most manoeuvres will be performed in the first 25 days when the spacecraft will incrementally raise its orbit around the earth before the landing of the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover on the lunar surface on September 7. Amitabh Sinha writes.

Editorial: Getting away

The Express investigation on the 40 acquittals in 41 Muzaffarnagar riots cases, showed every time justice is miscarried, it is miscarried in its own chilling way. The Uttar Pradesh government’s refusal to appeal the acquittals cannot be allowed to be the last word. It is clear that justice and due process need to be urgently rescued and revived.

Britain’s new liberal democrats leader could be a kingmaker

In a tumultuous week for British politics, the contest to become leader of the centrist Liberal Democrats was doubtlessly the undercard. Jo Swinson’s victory drew far less notice than the Conservative leadership race, given that the next leader of that party, most likely Johnson, will also become prime minister. Voting among dues-paying Conservative members closed at the end of Monday, and the winner will be announced today.

Explained | Kamaraj Plan: Blueprint that can re-energise Congress

With the Congress’ debacle in 2019 polls, the Kamaraj Plan — proposed 56 years back to Jawaharlal Nehru as a blueprint to re-energise the party — is back in conversation. Rahul Gandhi’s suggestion of a non-Nehru-Gandhi leader follows in the spirit of the Kamaraj Plan. But does the Congress have a Kamaraj to steer the transformation? Amrith Lal explains.

Behind Army’s WhatsApp order: Secret map, other faux pas

Incidents of security breaches over WhatsApp — triggered order from Army Headquarters to all officers to desist from indiscriminate use of any social media platform. The order said “no Indian Army personnel shall be part of any large group(s) on internet based messenger/chat/email services. One to one messaging is however permitted in a closed knit group, wherein the members/subscribers whose credentials can be ascertained, may be allowed”.

The International Cricket Council is likely to introduce an Under-19 World Cup for girls as soon as next year. The idea behind having a junior tournament for girls is to boost women’s cricket across the globe. The ICC is hoping that, like boys, talented girls will get the same exposure, and it will help various countries create a base for future.