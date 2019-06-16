Express Daily Briefing: India vs Pakistan today; Alert in J&K after input on threat of ‘IED-vehicle’ attack; and more

India and Myanmar forces coordinate to destroy NE insurgent camps across border

Advertising

The Indian and Myanmar armies, in a coordinated operation on their respective sides of the border, destroyed several camps of Northeast-based militant groups inside Myanmar territory. Dubbed as Operation Sunshine 2, the military action that took place between May 16 and June 8, is expected to give a debilitating jolt to insurgencies in the Northeastern states.

India vs Pakistan today: A song of ice and fire… or water?

Buoyed by the recent head-to-head record, India’s mantra is ‘keep calm and carry on’. Under pressure Pakistan, however, will be psyched up and going for the jugular. There is a forecast of light rain with sunny spells on Sunday, but the possibility of an ironical end to the much-awaited game remains, writes Sriram Veera.

Advertising

Alert in J&K after Pakistan’s input to India and US on threat of ‘IED-vehicle’ attack

Islamabad is said to have shared information with New Delhi regarding the threat of a possible terrorist attack in Pulwama district, a top security official in Srinagar has confirmed to The Sunday Express. The information was also shared with USA, who forwarded the intelligence input. The development has put the security grid in J&K on high alert.

Opinion: A failed opposition

Something very important happened in this general election, writes Tavleen Singh. If the opposition wants to remain relevant they can no longer rely on the charisma of family names and the divisions of caste. While they are stuck in the complacent little rut, India’s voters moved on.

I saw my colleagues being stabbed… all over in 5 min: Jharkhand Maoist attack survivor

A ‘sustained operation’ has been launched to arrest Maoists responsible for the deaths of five Jharkhand policemen. Two Assistant Sub-Inspectors and three constables of Tiruldih police station — were killed in the ambush at 4.45 pm on Friday at Kurku market in Saraikela district. The lone attack survivor recounts the incident:

The village of Kurdi in Goa

Every year, for four weeks between May and June, a Goan village, submerged by a dam in the 1980s, resurfaces, magically, confirming the living memories of an entire village; giving the natives a tiny window of opportunity to reclaim their home again.

Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes New Zealand; no tsunami threat

A powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck near the remote Kermadec Islands northeast of New Zealand Sunday, briefly triggering a tsunami warning. The Kermadec Islands, a volcanic archipelago, are prone to earthquakes.

And Finally…

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, a guest at The Indian Express’ Idea Exchange, talks about the trolls he gets subjected to, says more than 32 per cent minorities have benefited from Mudra Yojana and claims that no one has ever doubted Muslims’ nationalism and never will.