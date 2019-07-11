Express Daily Briefing: ‘India’s 45 mins of bad cricket’, a look inside the Karnataka Speaker’s rulebook; and more

India vs New Zealand: ‘45 mins of bad cricket’

Advertising

After India lost by 18-runs to New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final, no words were spoken. There was no need to. India knew they had lost it due to “45 minutes of bad cricket” (in Kohli’s words), but somewhere, deep inside, they would know why those “45 minutes” happened. The 18-run loss wasn’t an expected result when India finished top of the table and were drawn to play New Zealand, the No. 4 side. Sriram Veera writes.

Karnataka crisis: A look inside the Speaker’s rulebook

As more and more MLAs of the Congress and the JD(S) resign in Karnataka, reducing the ruling coalition to a minority, all eyes are on Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar who has not yet decided on the resignations. What is the role that is expected of the Speaker under such circumstances? A look at what the rulebook says, and the unfolding situation.

Opinion: Secularism is no spectacle

Secularism doesn’t need grand, camera-friendly spectacles such as Hindu politicians wearing skullcaps in iftar parties, or Muslim politicians doing aartis. If anything, these public acts put unnecessary burdens on entire communities to prove their secular credentials. An inclusive India, rather, shines through in simple, everyday affairs, writes Irena Akbar.

Explained: Where India stands in the battle against measles

Advertising

Sri Lanka has been declared measles-free by the World Health Organisation. In contrast, India has a long road ahead, particularly because vaccine-resistant voices are sometimes being heard. How Sri Lanka eliminated Measles and what is the status in India? Abantika Ghosh explains.

In SC today: Plea in Ayodhya dispute to declare mediation as concluded

The Supreme Court will hear a plea in the Ayodhya dispute, urging that the court declare as concluded the mediation proceedings ordered to find an amicable solution. The plea also urges the apex court to start hearing appeals against the September 30, 2010 verdict of Allahabad High Court in the matter.

Editorial: May we come in

Restrictions imposed on journalists’ entry in the Finance Ministry are sending out signals that the government does not trust the institution of the press. The ministry’s order shows a fundamental misunderstanding of the mandate of the media.

Tamil Nadu plans 10,000 check dams to tide over water crisis

Grappling with a severe water crisis, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced construction of 10,000 check dams in the current financial year across the state. Over Rs 312 crore has been allocated for the project, the state government said.

And finally…

A Kerala RTO officer’s prompt action saved 29-year-old Nithish Joy from being detained in Lithuania. Here’s how B Sreeprakash went beyond the call of duty after an emergency phone call from the Consul.