Express daily briefing: India refuses to sign declaration on free flow of data; Trump offers to meet North Korea’s Kim; and more

G-20 Summit: India refuses to sign declaration on free flow of data across borders

While a majority of G-20 countries signed off on the launch of “Osaka track”, an overarching framework launched by Japan to promote cross-border data flow with enhanced protections, India was joined by South Africa and Indonesia in keeping away.

Flurry of resignations as leadership crisis deepens young-vs-old faultlines in Congress

Madhya Pradesh in-charge Deepak Babaria and Goa party chief Girish Chodankar resigned hours after some 300 young leaders converged at the AICC headquarters in the first such show of solidarity with Rahul Gandhi ever since he told the party about his decision to step down.

Pehlu Khan was lynched, now he is chargesheeted by Congress government

The latest charge sheet was prepared in December last year after the Congress came into power in the state. Khan’s eldest son, who is named in the charge sheet, said: “We had hoped that the new government will review and withdraw the case but now a charge sheet has been filed against us.”

Opinion: Death of enterprise

The real story of the third decade of reform isn’t about new but destruction of an existing enterprise. For that, one has to merely identify companies/groups that have been neck deep in debt or gone belly-up in the last 6-7 years, writes Harish Damodaran.

J&K: Clash among militant groups exposes rift in Valley

In a first direct clash between indigenous militant outfits in Kashmir, Hizbul Mujahideen, Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and a group associated with the global Islamic State engaged in a gunfight in Anantnag district Wednesday. In the skirmish, a commander of the Islamic State Jammu Kashmir (ISJK) was killed and a Hizbul militant seriously injured.

Trump offers to meet North Korea’s Kim at DMZ this weekend

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would like to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this weekend at the demilitarized zone on the border of North and South Korea.South Korea’s presidential office said nothing was confirmed with regards to a Trump, Kim meeting.

Article 15 movie review: An important film

Article 15 may have an unsatisfactory element or two, but as a film, it rushes in to reclaim the grounds we have ceded. It is what is needed– a clarion call, a bugle, a calling-out– all rolled in one.

And finally…

Saturday will witness the Trans-Tasman battle in the ICC Cricket World Cup as New Zealand takes on table toppers Australia. While Australia has already qualified for the semi-finals, a win would ensure New Zealand a berth in the final four. In the second match of the day, Pakistan faces Afghanistan in a must-win game.