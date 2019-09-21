Express daily briefing: India ready to counter Pak on J&K at UN meet, many firms may not benefit from corporate tax cut, more

While companies in the banking and financial sector, along with others that claim little or no exemption, are set to witness significant gains on account of reduction in the corporate tax rate from around 35 per cent now to 25.17 per cent, for a large number of companies, it may only turn out to be an academic exercise as they either paid less than 25.17 per cent tax in FY19 or marginally higher tax than that.

Almost five months after Justice (retired) Nooty Rama Mohan Rao, along with his wife and son, was booked by Hyderabad police for allegedly harassing and assaulting his daughter-in-law, CCTV footage of the assault surfaced Friday. The purported video footage, with a time stamp dated April 20, 2019, was released by the family of Rao’s daughter-in-law, M Sindhu Sarma.

A day after Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale said that PM Narendra Modi — who left for the US Friday —will not discuss the issue of Article 370 at the United Nations, India’s Permanent Representative at the UN Syed Akbaruddin said India will not “stoop” and accused Pakistan of mainstreaming “hate speech”. “They will stoop more. Our approach will be — if they stoop more, we soar,” he said.

In his embrace of the Indian American community in Houston this weekend, PM Modi has an opportunity to fine-tune his diaspora diplomacy by reaffirming the commitment to inclusive development of all Indians, irrespective of their caste or creed and emphasising the new possibilities for the collective progress of the Subcontinent as a whole. Modi must also underline that the main purpose of India’s diaspora engagement in America is about elevating the strategic partnership with the US to a higher level, writes C. Raja Mohan

When originally conceptualised in 2014, the Navi Mumbai Influence Notified Area (NAINA) was to be spread over 600 sq km. But according to the development plan sanctioned by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis earlier this week, it will now come up on just over a 334-sq km plot — slightly more than half its planned size.

Manoj Bajpayee and Sharib Hashmi stun with their stellar performance in The Family Man that revolves around an intelligence officer, who’s also struggling with a teenage daughter and a marriage. Sumit Arora’s dialogues make intense topics conversational, not preachy, writes Ektaa Malik who gives 3 stars to the Amazon Prime Video’s web series. Meanwhile, according to Shubhra Gupta, Sunny’s son Karan Deol leaves zero impact with his debut Pal Pal Dik Ke Paas which scores 0.5 stars.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia’s raw power and endurance landed him a bronze medal in Friday’s World Championship. However, his greatest strength is turning out to be his biggest weakness and it has resulted in his undoing for a second consecutive World Championship which is a step down from his silver in 2018 Worlds, writes Mihir Vasavda.

Behind Kerala High Court’s landmark verdict that the right to access Internet is a fundamental right, has been the fight of an 18-year-old girl who walked out of her hostel instead of surrendering her smartphone with hostel authorities, questioning the restrictions imposed.