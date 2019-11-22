Express daily briefing: India plays Bangladesh at Eden Gardens today; Govt strips Telangana MLA of his Indian citizenship; and more

After Sonia green light, Congress and NCP to join Sena-led govt in Maharashtra

Advertising

The uncertainty over government formation in Maharashtra is set to end within the next 48 hours with the Congress and NCP reaching an understanding Thursday on backing a Shiv Sena-led government in the state. The two parties, sources said, will join the government and the nitty-gritty of the power-sharing formula could be finalised and announced before Saturday. Sources in the Sena said Uddhav Thackeray has also called a meeting of party legislators on Friday morning.

Rich love electoral bonds: More than 91% donations over Rs 1 crore each

Electoral bonds with denomination of Rs 1 crore accounted for more than 91 per cent of the Rs 5,896 crore raised in the first eleven of the total twelve phases over which bonds were sold by select branches of the State Bank of India. The dominant use of high-value bonds clearly shows that almost the entire money came from the wealthiest section of the society.

Advertising

Ayodhya ruling darkest spot in history but won’t go for review: Jamiat

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) faction led by Maulana Mahmood Madani has decided not to file a review petition on the verdict of the Supreme Court in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case. The JUH working committee that met on Thursday adopted a resolution describing the judgment as “the darkest spot in the history of free India” but said it wouldn’t file a review petition as there was “possibility of further damage”.

Opinion: Between JNU and BHU, we see the brutal distance that separates us as a nation

The ironic juxtaposition of headline news from JNU and BHU reveals, more than anything else, the brutal distances that severe and separate us today as a nation. To say nothing of the ever-widening gulf between the nation and the university. At this moment, the two faces of student protest couldn’t be farther apart from each other. Differences indicate a robust democracy. Are we to conclude, then, that in its staggering diversity, student politics in India is in rude good health? writes Saikat Majumdar.

India plays Bangladesh at Eden Gardens today in maiden pink ball Test

To keep Test cricket in the “pink of health”, India is set to lock horns with Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata today in their maiden day-night Test. The pink ball is finally set to make its first appearance in an international Test match in India. Moreover, this is the first time that SG pink balls will be used in an international match. Here’s everything you need to know about pink ball cricket ahead of the match.

Govt strips Telangana MLA of his Indian citizenship

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has cancelled the citizenship of TRS MLA from Vemulawada in north Telangana Chennamaneni Ramesh. A son of freedom fighter parents, Ramesh has been a citizen of Germany in the past, and had acquired Indian citizenship in 2009. Since then, he has been politically active and won all elections he has contested. So, what is behind the government’s move?

Uniform of Rajya Sabha marshals set to change, again

Following criticism from various quarters, including a former Army chief, the uniform of Rajya Sabha marshals is set to change again. It is not clear whether it will be a completely new uniform or the present one will see some changes, but officials have ruled out the option of marshals returning to their old outfit.

How five men from UP managed to sell broom bits as ‘jeera from Rajasthan’

Five men have been busted for allegedly making and selling “fake cumin seeds”. They claimed their product was made using a “unique Rajasthani technique”, but turns out it was produced using broom bits, stone powder, molasses and grass. Police said the men distributed the seeds at wholesale markets across Delhi, Rajasthan and Gujarat.