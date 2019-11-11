Express daily briefing: India-China business forum called off; 27 years from Babri, healing and hurting; and more

In Maharashtra, NCP puts conditions to Sena: Snap BJP-NDA ties, fix a common agenda

Within minutes of the BJP informing Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari that it cannot form the government in Maharashtra, the NCP laid down a set of conditions for backing a Shiv Sena-led ruling formation: Cut ties with BJP, quit NDA, evolve a common programme. This is the first time when Sharad Pawar’s party has indicated its willingness to offer “conditional” support to the Sena. Meanwhile, the Governor has invited the Shiv Sena to form the government in the state by today evening.

The day after Ayodhya verdict: 27 years from Babri, healing and hurting

For the families of those who lost their lives in the violence that followed the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6, 1992, the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya has evoked a surge of mixed emotions. There is despair over unfulfilled promises and lingering memories, and yet, there is also a relief that some sort of closure has been reached.

T N Seshan dead: ‘He put fear of God in recalcitrant politicians’

The passing on of Mr T N Seshan marks the end of a glorious era of resurgence of democracy about 3 decades ago. “The awe and fear he evoked in us bordered on terror. Nobody he invoked fear in recalcitrant politicians’ hearts, respect in every Indian had the guts to argue with him, not to speak of falling foul of him. Yet, behind a tough exterior he had a soft heart.”, writes former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi.

Opinion: Lessons from Ayodhya

As we look back, we will be able to see how much we have lost over Ayodhya through the years of conflict. If the loss of a mosque is preservation of faith, if the establishment of a temple is emancipation of faith, we can all join together in celebrating faith in the Constitution. Sometimes, a step back to accommodate is several steps forward towards our common destiny, writes Salman Khurshid.

Getting threats, say revenue officers in AP and Telangana

Less than a week after a Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) in Telangana was burnt alive by a claimant to a disputed piece of land, over a dozen revenue officers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have claimed to have received threats from parties in other disputes. The Telangana Tahsildhars Association wrote to the Additional DGP (Law and Order) on Friday, seeking security for MROs in the state.

India-China business forum called off, no visas for Chinese team

An India-China business forum that was to take place in Delhi later this week has been called off as the Indian government has not yet issued visas to the Chinese delegation. The cancellation comes days after India’s refusal to join the China-backed RCEP in its present form, and less than a month after the Mamallapuram summit, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed how to improve trade relations, among other matters.

Chhattisgarh govt sets up panel to probe WhatsApp snoop cloud

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to set up a 3-member committee headed by Principal Secretary (Home) to look into suspicions that NSO, the Israeli company that owns the spyware Pegasus, held a meeting with the state’s police “two to three years ago” to sell the product. The committee will also look into allegations that residents of the state have been subject to snooping, officials said.

20 balls-7 runs-6 wickets: Deepak Chahar guides India to series win over Bangladesh

In the third T20I match between India and Bangladesh in Nagpur Sunday, 27-year-old Deepak Chahar returned scarcely-believable figures of 6/7 in 3.2 overs — the best ever by a bowler in T20Is — and finished the match with a hat-trick. His efforts were largely instrumental in India romping home to an eventually comfortable 30-run win and seal the three-match series 2-1.