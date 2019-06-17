Express daily briefing: India 7-0 against Pak in World Cup, IMA on nationwide strike and more.

No Match: India make it 7-0 against Pakistan in World Cup matches

It was a tame end to one of the most anticipated match-ups in this World Cup. A team performance led by Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav resulted in India emerging on top, yet again. Rohit Sharma’s century (140) along with Yadav’s double strike, that pushed Pakistan to 126 for three, helped maintain India’s dominant 7-0 record.

IMA on nationwide strike; Bengal doctors agree to meet Mamata

The Indian Medical Association has called for a nationwide withdrawal of non-essential medical services for 24 hours — beginning at 6 am today. Meanwhile, after six days of protests, doctors in Bengal said they are ready to meet CM Mamata Banerjee to bring an “immediate end to this impasse.” Follow live updates

Online payment of bills: Four-fold surge in rural and semi-urban India

Electricity bill payments and insurance premium renewals have emerged as the fastest growing non-banking services across rural and semi-urban India over the last five years show data from Common Service Centres (CSC). Karishma Mehrotra with the details.

Opinion: Democracy and tyranny

Although they appear as polar opposites, there is, or at least was, an intimate connection between democracy and tyranny, one which also troubled people in the past. Vijay Tankha explores the connection between the two since centuries ago.



Explained: A little more water than usual, not everywhere

Storage in the country’s reservoirs is just over what is normal for this time of the year. The situation in the reservoirs of the Western and Southern Regions, however, reveals why these areas are going through an acute water shortage. Amitabh Sinha explains.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam apologises as protesters press demands for her to quit

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam issued a rare apology on Sunday after as many as 2 millions protesters dressed in black took to streets. The protesters demand Lam’s resignation over the recently suspended extradition bill that would have allowed crime suspects to be extradited to mainland China.

Churn in NBFC sector: Mutual funds invest more, but pick safer options

The churn in the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) became more apparent as investment by mutual funds in debt papers of the crisis-hit sector plunged sharply starting September 2018. However, in a stark contrast, the mutual funds industry funding to better-run and retail-focussed NBFCs rose sharply during the corresponding period.



And Finally…

A minor accident took a violent turn in North West Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar Sunday when tempo driver Sarabjeet Singh started chasing police officers with a sword, who then beat him up with lathis.