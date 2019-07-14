Express Daily Briefing: ICC World Cup final today; Darjeeling toy train’s heritage tag under threat; and more

As India builds houses, Myanmar to reach out to Rohingya in Bangladesh

Advertising

India believes building of pre-fabricated houses in the Rakhine state will create an atmosphere wherein Rohingya families who are willing to return to their country will have the “confidence to go back and settle down.” India will also build schools, small bridges and culverts in Rakhine state to create a social and economic ecosystem, sources said.

Cricket World Cup Final 2019: Renaissance men

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson dragged a team out of his predecessor’s image; England’s Eoin Morgan tore the ethos of a dated cricketing establishment. Both thus charted their own contrasting paths to the cusp of immortality as they head towards the ICC World Cup final, writes Sreeram Veera.

Destination Moon: Chandrayaan-2 to launch India into new space age

Advertising

The launch of Chandrayaan-2, ISRO’s most ambitious mission till date, at 2:51 am on Monday will signal an equally unambiguous intent — that India is not just ready to compete with the advanced countries in space exploration and human missions, but is even capable of taking the lead. Amitabh Sinha writes.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Express Eye magazine is ‘Moonstruck’ today. Do check out.

Opinion: Beware of defectors

Toppling state governments was the reason why Congress came to be seen as dishonest and duplicitous. If PM Modi is sincere about creating a new India, then he will have to create a new political culture. It should be one in which defectors are not welcomed into the BJP as if they were heroes, writes Tavleen Singh

E-drive: High voltage, low charge

Budget subsidies, a mission plan, and a 2030 target show the government’s intention to get India’s sluggish electric vehicle market going. However, from infrastructure and price bar, to policy confusion and a worried market, there is a long way to go. Anil Sasi and Sandeep Singh write about the many speed breakers in going the EV way.

Darjeeling toy train’s heritage tag under threat, UNESCO to send team

Not satisfied with the information the Indian Railways has been furnishing, UNESCO will send its team to ascertain if the 140-year-old Darjeeling Himalayan Railway is worth being a World Heritage Site. UNESCO has in the past raised the issue of erosion of heritage value of mountain railways in India, especially the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. The latest move is a wake-up call.

Work should have begun 20 years ago. We’re late, but not too late, says Jal Shakti Minister

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat lays out government plan on revival, reuse of water through traditional water bodies, rainwater harvesting and treatment of sewage water, and calls for more interest from states and behavioural change among the public.

And Finally…

Rising intolerance, hate crimes and moral policing can “seriously damage” economic growth of the nation, Adi Godrej, Chairman, Godrej Group said at a leadership summit in Mumbai. Godrej was the first leading voice in India Inc to speak out during Modi’s first term. In a 2016 interview to P Vaidyanathan Iyer, he had pointed out that beef ban was hurting the economy.