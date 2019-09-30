Express daily briefing: How the Railways plan to fight cash crunch, 13 killed in Bihar floods, more

At a time when most senior leaders of mainstream political parties in the Valley are under detention, the Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commission Sunday announced that Block Development Council polls would be held on “party lines” on October 24. “The counting of votes will be held the same day,” said J&K Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar.

With the Indian Railways facing a shortfall of nearly Rs 30,000 crore by year-end, amid a slowdown in earnings and mounting expenditure, the Railway Board has suggested a slew of measures — from getting sponsors to clean trains and stations, to cutting down trains with less than 50% occupancy.

At least 13 people have died following heavy rainfall in Bihar over the past 48 hours. On Sunday, the city woke up to four to six-foot deep waterlogging in several areas. Officials say the state capital has not witnessed such waterlogging since the 1975 floods. And with the water level of Ganga rising, there are slim chances of the water receding anytime soon.

At the end of the monsoon season this year, water stored in the 113 reservoirs monitored by the Central Water Commission is better than it was at this time last year and also better than the last 10 years’ average. 33 reservoirs are at full capacity, and all river systems are with higher storage than normal. Anjali Marar explains why this is a season of full reservoirs

Admissions to Kendriya Vidyalayas under the discretionary quota of the Minister of Human Resource Development in 2018-19 have surged more than 20-fold compared with 2014. This is according to data obtained by The Indian Express under the Right to Information Act.

The government’s policy of doing little when onion producer prices are low for extended periods, but jumping into action at the slightest hint of consumer despair because of high prices, translates into a one-sided bet against the farmer, writes Harish Damodaran.

According to Companies House, the UK government agency that maintains a record of companies, Bros Brother International Ltd was set up on December 28, 2016. It had 13 listed directors, including SRK, Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan, his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, and his Being Human foundation.

Who are India’s most powerful? The IE 2019 Power List is out! An interesting trend is that among the top 10 powerful people, the only ones outside the BJP-RSS constellation are CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Mukesh Ambani. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi are the only two opposition names in the top 20.