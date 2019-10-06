Express daily briefing: How does Article 370 affect Haryana, asks Kumari Selja; waiting to exhale; more

Days before Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to visit India for an informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mamallapuram this week, India lodged a “strong protest” with China through diplomatic channels Saturday over controversial comments made by the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan on Kashmir. The Sunday Express has learnt that India has also “sought clarification” over what is seen as a departure from Beijing’s stated position on Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertising

Behind the noise over the controversial NRC, India and Bangladesh are looking at consolidating the gains from the bilateral relationship of the past decade, and to make the progress “irreversible”. From signing seven pacts to discussions on broadening co-operation, here’s why Modi said the two countries are poised for a “shonali adhyay” (golden chapter) in their relationship.

It’s one-and-a-half months since a 23-year-old law student of Uttar Pradesh accused former BJP minister Swami Chinmayanand of rape and sexual harassment. In a town where the 73-year-old’s writ runs large, they only talk about ‘her’ in whispers. Somya Lakhani reports from Shahjahanpur

“It is true that a huge majority of people who constitute Modi’s base have a visceral hatred of Muslims. I can understand why Modi hesitates to say openly anything that would alienate his base. But, Mr Modi, it is your time to lead,” writes Tavleen Singh.

Advertising

In the Idea Exchange this week, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja admits October 21 polls are a challenge, denies differences within state unit will hurt party, defends Rahul Gandhi’s focused attack on PM Modi before the Lok Sabha polls and says Congress will accept the Ayodhya verdict, whatever it is.

Anxiety now features in more conversations than ever before, with testimonials pushing for an acceptance of what is often not acknowledged enough in modern social systems. “There is a constant pressure of having a certain kind of job, salary or relationship. The idea that their life should look a certain way is making them anxious,” says Dr Anupriya Sircar, clinical psychologist at Max Healthcare in Delhi.

The Kerala Police Saturday arrested Jolly Joseph, a woman who belongs to Koodathai village in Kozhikode district of North Kerala for murdering six people – her husband, parents in law, and three other members of the extended family by giving them cyanide in food over a period of 14 years.

Rohit Sharma takes a leaf out of Tendulkar’s book, employs a variety of sweep shots en route to his second ton in the opening Test against South Africa. Probably the only shot where he differs from Tendulkar is the down-the-track charge — a shot Rohit has started to deploy a lot of late.