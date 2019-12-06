Express daily briefing: Holding rates of interest, RBI cites inflation which raises questions; teacher shot dead outside school in Punjab

Top news on Friday morning. Top news on Friday morning.

All four accused in the rape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an encounter with police early Friday morning. The police had taken the four accused to the crime scene to recreate the sequence of events that took place on November 27. Police sources told The Indian Express the four tried to escape during the recce, following which the police fired at them.

For the first time in India, citizenship will be defined, for some men, women and children, in religious terms. That is the terrible — and terrifying — burden of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 cleared by the Union cabinet on Wednesday, which is all set to be introduced in Parliament this session. The Bill violates the basic structure of the Constitution, the very foundation of the Republic. The Supreme Court should take note.

In an affidavit filed before the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court just a day before the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government was sworn in on November 28, Maharashtra’s Anti-Corruption Bureau exonerated former Water Resources Development Minister Ajit Pawar of the allegations he had been facing for the multi-crore irrigation scam that rocked the state about a decade ago.

The Monetary Policy Committee’s decision to opt for a pause in policy rate cuts does not sit well either with its stated reasons for higher retail inflation or its own admission that economic activity has further weakened. RBI is probably exercising caution, given the likelihood of rising inflation over the next two months and the two unknowns: the quantum of breach in fiscal deficit this year, and the expenditure stance of the government in the Budget for 2020-21.

The Lions of Gir, the tigers of Ranthambore, the rhinos of Kaziranga and, if a UP Minister has his way, the cows of UP. This new addition to the list of famous Indian safaris is the dream of UP Dairy Development and Animal Husbandry Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary. A “cow safari”, he says, will have twin benefits: solve the problem of stray cattle, which has ballooned since the BJP government banned slaughter houses, and present a tourism opportunity.

December 6 marks the Mahaparinirvan of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. Even as the students of Babasaheb, the oppressed of this country are marching to ensure justice and equality, Hindutva forces are pushing the nation onto the path of exclusion and hierarchy. At the symbolic level, the right-wing forces attempted to invisibilise Ambedkar’s legacy by remembering December 6 as “Shaurya Diwas” to mark the violence and violation by Kar Sevaks, writes D Raja

A hamstring injury after the West Indies tour in August-September had virtually left Bhuvneshwar Kumar marooned at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for close to three months. Allowing Bhuvneshwar time to “get into the groove” following a lengthy injury lay-off only illustrates the unflinching faith captain Virat Kohli has in the pacer.

A private school teacher was shot dead outside the school in Sunny Enclave area at Kharar town in Punjab on Thursday morning. The victim parked her Scooty and was going inside the school premises with her 5-year-old daughter when the incident happened. The daughter was safe. Police did not rule out the possibility of contract killing.

