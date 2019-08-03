Express daily briefing: After L&T chief, HDFC chief says slowdown is here, man booked for giving triple talaq on WhatsApp; and more

Days ago, J-K Governor said no need to panic but series of orders did just the opposite

The unprecedented order to curtail the Amarnath yatra abruptly is the latest in a series of government actions that has fuelled uncertainty and spread panic in the Kashmir Valley. People are queueing up at petrol pumps, outside grocery shops and ATMs fearing the unknown. Airlines have waived cancellation charges, while tourists are packing up to leave.

After L&T chief, it’s HDFC chief: Slowdown is here

A day after Larsen & Toubro chairman A M Naik expressed his concerns over the state of the economy, HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh said there has been a distinct slowdown and that the problem was compounded by the tight liquidity situation in NBFCs and HFCs and the continuing reluctance of banks to lend.

‘First’ case under new Act: 35-year-old booked for giving triple talaq on WhatsApp

The Maharashtra Police booked a 35-year-old man under the new triple talaq Act after allegedly divorcing his wife on WhatsApp. This is reportedly the first case filed under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which was passed in Parliament on Wednesday.

Editorial: CSR norms will only further dampen sentiment

The hard-won political capital is better spent on pushing through contentious but necessary factor market reforms rather than expending it on misguided policies such as tightening CSR norms. An ambitious reform agenda is needed to create conditions conducive for a revival of private demand, investments and exports.

Express series | Deradicalisation project: Core curriculum step by step

The ongoing series by The Indian Express on the Maharashtra Police deradicalisation project takes a look at its core curriculum. The programme has helped pull back 120 youth, including six women, from the brink of jihadi recruitment, Sagar Rajput and Zeeshan Shaikh report.

Weekend reviews: The new Fast and Furious is a ridiculous actioner

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham continue their tireless banter while Vanessa Kirby brings to the film everything her role demands and more — brawn, beauty, brains, and the hint of being human, writes movie critic Shalini Langer. Meanwhile, Manoj Kumar R says Rakshasudu, the Telugu remake of Tamil film Ratsasan, is “a bone-chilling experience.”

Gujarat govt school textbook rewrites Ambedkar slogan

A group of Ambedkarites have submitted a letter of protest to the Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office after a slogan by Dr B R Ambedkar was “tweaked” in a Class 5 textbook. The group demanded to restore the slogan in its original form while removing the tweaked portion from it.

And finally…

It is set to be the most productive session for the Lok Sabha in the last 20 years. With three working days of the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha still left, Lok Sabha has already passed 30 Bills. The Rajya Sabha is done with 25 bills.