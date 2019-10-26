Express Daily Briefing: Siachen Glacier is open to tourists; Saand Ki Aankh gets a 2-star rating; more

The BJP will hold a legislative party meeting at 11 am today to elect its leader, following which it is likely to stake claim to form the government in Haryana. The party, which won 40 seats in the 90-member Assembly, announced an alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) of Dushyant Chautala last evening. Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to become Chief Minister again, with Chautala as his deputy. Click to read live updates.

The organised sector in India has begun to increasingly opt for casual or non-contractual employment between 2012 and 2018, a study of government data commissioned by the Economic Advisory Council to the PM revealed. In 2012, the organised sector employed 2.44 crore people on non-contractual terms and 2.65 crore people on contractual terms, whereas, in 2018, the number of people employed on non-contractual terms and contractual terms were 3.61 crore and 2.80 crore respectively.

The situation in Kashmir has remained tense since the killings of five migrant labourers last week. The attacks on the non-local civilians are unprecedented, and residents, whose businesses and livelihoods depend on the work force from outside the state, have cause for alarm, reports Naveed Iqbal.

The Haryana and Maharashtra assembly outcomes have shown that Modi model may be just about reaching its plateau. Of course, obituaries to this model may yet be premature. Both verdicts draw attention to a possible voter fatigue with the model. But it is necessary to also note that the verdicts are quite indecisive. It would surely be said now that voters have expressed their dissatisfaction with two state governments, writes Suhas Palshikar.

This week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that the Siachen Glacier will be open for tourists, between the base camp and Kumar logistics base. It is the highest battlefield in the world. Man Aman Singh Chhina looks at what has been allowed so far, and what will change now.

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar make us suspend disbelief only in parts of Saand Ki Aankh, writes movie critic Shubhra Gupta. Their body language is wrong and their faces are made old by latex while their hands and necks are young. Meanwhile, Housefull 4 offers nothing that makes sense.

Presiding over the case of Haryana Lokhit Party’s sole legislator Gopal Kanda who is charged with abetment to suicide of an air hostess, a Delhi court judge had earlier questioned the repeated absence of the public prosecutor and witnesses, and said it is “a very strange situation where the State is showing least interest in prosecution of this case”.

Squeezed out by the competition at home, Indian students may be increasingly tapping medical colleges overseas but, overall, less than 15 per cent of them clear the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE), the mandatory test to obtain a licence to practice in India. And of those successful, chances are most of them are either from Bangladesh or Mauritius — not among the most favoured destinations.