Express Daily Briefing: Govt flags ‘gaps’ in Rahul’s SPG detail; Khattar holds steady in Haryana; more

Besides staking claim over the entire disputed land in Ayodhya, deity Ramlalla Virajman, one of the parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, on Saturday told the Supreme Court that the adjacent land, which was acquired by the Centre in 1993, would also be needed for the “convenience of devotees” when a “grand” Ram temple is built at the disputed site.

Advertising

When Modi-Shah combine picked Manohar Lal Khattar’s name out of nowhere to head the BJP government in Haryana in 2014, it was in line with the party’s strategy of choosing CMs outside dominant castes. Unknown to most, his steady and behind-the-scenes rise as a BJP troubleshooter, across states and crises was also a factor that had worked then. Cut to 2019, the 65-year-old leader remains as firmly ensconced within that sphere as outside it.

Scrutinising details of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s security protocol as devised by the Special Protection Group, the government has identified “gaps that raise concern,” officials have told The Indian Express. Officials have found that since 2015, there have been 1,892 occasions (until May 2019) when Gandhi did not travel in a bullet-resistant vehicle in Delhi — this works out to at least once a day.

In his Independence Day speech, PM Modi had acknowledged the role of wealth creators to his dream of making India a 5 trillion dollar economy. Sadly, he seems not to have noticed how important it is to control the looters if the wealth creators are to create wealth. In her weekly column, Tavleen Singh writes on how the PM’s crusade against black money is leading the tax inspectors to scrutinise the ‘honest’ rich while the looters are getting away due to their political shield.

Advertising

Veils and headscarves are political and social lightning rods in France, touching on issues so sensitive — secularism, feminism and the integration of Muslims — that they seem to inspire anger wherever they appear. A mother wearing a hijab during a school trip began a heated debate in the country. Though she broke no laws by wearing the garment, which does not cover the face, she enraged far-right members of the local assembly that the schoolchildren were visiting.

Three fishermen were detained by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on October 17, after they reportedly strayed into the Bangladesh side of the Padma river. The incident led to a flag meeting on Thursday, during which a BSF jawan, Vijay Bhan Singh, was killed after the BGB opened fire. Bikash, one of the fishermen, who had a narrow escape, says, they are now too scared to go back to the river. “If the river is not safe for BSF jawans, it is not safe for fishermen,” he says.

Right when British Raj had shifted base from Kolkata to Lutyens-built Delhi, the one-year-old capital got its first regular cartoonist, a full-fledged Keralite. Thus began the much-mentioned Malayali link to this profession. From Nehruvian times down to these anti-Nehruvian times, expats from Kerala have had a disproportionate presence in the capital’s cartooning as the tiny southwestern land mass seems to produce a steady surplus of satire.

Sania Mirza’s comeback bid has been all about striking a balance between being a selfless parent and a selfish athlete. It’s tough, exhausting even. But the tennis star hustles on, determined to show women who ‘kill their dreams’ after motherhood, that it needn’t be so.