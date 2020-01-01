Express daily briefing: In 2020, pitched battle ahead for states, ideas, institutions; Large turnout expected for Bhima Koregaon anniversary; and more  

Top news on Wednesday morning. Top news on Wednesday morning.

Looking ahead in 2020: Pitched battle ahead for states, ideas, institutions

The political scenario in 2020 will reflect the manner in which the mass public demonstration of disagreement with the government plays out — whether it helps the BJP to consolidate its Hindu base, or inspires civil society to increase the pressure on the regime by questioning its failures and broken promises on the economic front. On test also will be the court’s resolve to safeguard the independence of the higher judiciary. Liz Mathew writes on what’s ahead in 2020 for Indian politics

Happy New Year 2020 LIVE: 2020 kicks off its innings

The world ushered in the new year with spectacular fireworks across cities including Sydney, Tokyo, Dubai and India. However, celebrations in Australia were dampened by deadly wildfires, whereas protests were the backdrop of festivities in Hong Kong. India also witnessed a similar scene with protests in certain parts of the national capital. Follow Live updates here.

Exempt us from faculty quotas, IIMs tell govt

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have collectively approached the government seeking exemption from reserving faculty positions for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).Last week, the 20 IIMs requested the HRD Ministry to add them to the list of “Institutions of Excellence” mentioned in the Schedule to the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act 2019

Pratap Bhanu Mehta on hope, fear and anger

What does the trinity of hope, fear and anger look like at the end of the year in which the government, in all but name, instigated civil war on its own citizens? Our laws have many debatable provisions. But for the first time, religion-based discrimination in citizenship is enshrined in law. The standing of protesting citizens is denied. All protestors are “Islamists” or “urban Naxals” who deserve only one fate: To be rooted out. The BJP came to power in what, to those who voted for it, looked like a crescendo of hope. The old regime had crumbled in its refusal to fight, writes Pratap Bhanu Mehta.

Rail fare goes up, new rates effective from today

On the last day of the year, the Railways announced a hike in passenger fare effective from January 1, raising journey costs by 1-4 paise per kilometre in different classes after a gap of over five years. For all AC classes, the hike is 4 paise per kilometre travelled, while non-AC classes and the unreserved segment will see a 1 paisa per kilometre hike.

After opening up jobs to candidates outside J&K, HC withdraws notice

The J&K High Court withdrew its notification seeking applications from across the country for recruitment of 33 non-gazetted posts which comprised 18 senior and junior-scale stenographers, four stenotypists, nine senior and entry-level drivers, one electrician and compositor each. The vacancies advertised were the first instance of government jobs that made candidates from other states also eligible to apply.

Large turnout expected for 202nd anniversary of Battle of Bhima Koregaon, security in place

Heavy security arrangements have been put in place near the Jaystambh in Perne village in Pune district, as lakhs of people are expected to gather at the war memorial in Bhima-Koregaon village for the 202nd anniversary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle of 1818 today. Two years earlier, on the 200th anniversary of the battle, violence had broken out in the area

And finally…

Not just his personality and game, but Virat Kohli’s social-media presence has changed drastically over the years. The cricket captain couldn’t stop gushing about his lady love, promoting vegetarianism and his cover drive therapy, concludes Sriram Veera after scrolling his timeline.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd