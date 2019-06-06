Express daily briefing: Focus on jobs, economy as PM Modi restructures Cabinet committees

Exclusive: Focus on jobs, economy as PM restructures Cabinet committees

Acknowledging that a slowing economy and need for jobs are pressing issues that require sustained follow-up, the new government has decided to set up two new committees of the Cabinet — one on Investment and Growth, and the other on Employment and Skill Development.

https://indianexpress.com/article/india/slowdown-need-for-jobs-on-the-table-govt-sets-up-two-new-cabinet-panels-5767500/

Meeting between PM Modi and Imran Khan on the cards?

Two events have raised hopes of a possible meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Imran Khan in Bishkek, on the sidelines of the SCO summit next week. One is the Pakistan Foreign Secretary’s visit to Delhi, and the other, Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria’s meeting with the Pakistani President in Islamabad.

https://indianexpress.com/article/india/as-prime-ministers-prepare-for-bishkek-pakistan-and-india-drop-eid-hints-5767527/

Pilot’s wife was on ATC duty when IAF AN-32 vanished from radar

When the IAF AN-32 aircraft went missing Monday, the wife of pilot Ashish Tanwar saw things unfold closer than anyone else. Sandhya, 29, was on duty at the IAF Air Traffic Control in Assam’s Jorhat when the flight took off. With search operations underway, the family despairs as the hours pass.

https://indianexpress.com/article/india/pilots-wife-was-on-atc-duty-in-jorhat-when-iaf-an-32-vanished-from-radar-5767452/

Opinion | Attack the system

The caste system is arguably the biggest bane of Indian society, and has adversely affected India’s growth over centuries. One needs to understand that in an extremely hierarchical system, discrimination will exist as long as caste-based identities remain, writes Alok Bansal.

https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/columns/caste-discrimination-dalits-constitution-of-india-5767377/

First under Modi 2.0: RBI monetary policy today

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee led by Governor Shaktikanta Das is likely to cut the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 per cent, reports Bloomberg. This will be its third consecutive cut.

https://indianexpress.com/article/business/third-straight-rbi-rate-cut-seen-as-economy-cools-5767666/

Air hostess gangraped in Mumbai, airline security officer arrested

A 25-year-old air hostess with a leading airline was allegedly gangraped in a Mumbai apartment by three men and in the presence of one woman. According to the police, the accused took the victim to his apartment, after they had had too much to drink, where the assault took place.

https://indianexpress.com/article/india/air-hostess-gangraped-in-mumbai-flat-airline-security-officer-arrested-5767517/

Lok Sabha election high over, YSR party now in a fix

Where are the funds to pay for the welfare schemes that Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy promised? Government officials said that with a debt of Rs 2.97 lakh crore, the state was in no position to get further loans, having already breached the limit of 3.5 per cent of GSDP as per FRBM.



https://indianexpress.com/article/india/election-high-over-ysr-party-now-in-a-fix-how-to-fund-campaign-promises-5767476/

And finally…

Teachers in Delhi government schools are spearheading a movement to develop a global community of teachers on social media. With Twitter conversations and Skype sessions, the project helps understand each other’s challenges, along with cultural interaction and meaningful conversation, reports Mallica Joshi.