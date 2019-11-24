Express daily briefing: Fleeing ‘harassment’ in India, 200 held in Bangladesh; How the Mughal empire enriched Indian cuisine and more

Sena-NCP-Cong in Supreme Court today, seek trust vote in 24 hours

The Supreme Court on Sunday will hear a petition filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine, seeking quashing of the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister, and demanding that a floor test be held within 24 hours to avoid “further horse-trading”. A Bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna will hear the plea at 11.30 am.

Fleeing ‘harassment’ in India, 200 held in Bangladesh: Reports

At least 200 people crossing over from India have been arrested in the past few weeks from Bangladesh areas bordering West Bengal. Newspaper reports suggested that the number might go up as these are people fleeing harassment and intimidation, specifically from Bengaluru. On Saturday, more than 55 alleged Bangladeshi nationals, including women and children, were brought to the Howrah Railway Station in Kolkata from Bengaluru, for deportation.

Maharashtra govt formation: Earlier used in J&K, Rule 12 lets PM act without Cabinet approval

From being locked in a meeting with the Congress and Shiv Sena till late Friday evening, to taking oath with the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis early Saturday morning, the dramatic turnaround showcased by NCP leader Ajit Pawar was helped by the use of a special Section in the Union government’s transaction of business rules. Rule 12 of the Government of India (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1961, allows for revocation of President’s Rule without Cabinet approval if the Prime Minister “deems it necessary”.

India’s new elite: PM has brought real ‘parivartan’ that has gone almost unobserved

It saddens me that PM Modi has done nothing to change Lutyens Delhi. It remains the crucible of political power it has always been. But, there is now a new elite in residence whose supporters have turned the word Lutyens (Lootyens as they call it) into a term of abuse. Anyone associated with the old India is reviled for being ‘Lootyens, writes Tavleen Singh in her column for Sunday Express.

We want air and water to be poll issues: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia says Centre’s intervention is needed to solve Delhi’s pollution, insists the Congress stands “nowhere” in Delhi, advises Opposition to raise issues relating to common man to fight BJP, and denies charges of having softened towards Modi.

Sunday Eye | From Babur to Jahangir, how the Mughal empire enriched Indian cuisine

The first mughal ruler Babur disapproved of most things he found in India. “There is no good flesh, no grapes or muskmelons, no good fruits.. no good bread or food in their bazaars,” he writes in his autobiography. While his son Humayun brought a large number of Persian cooks, who imported into India a cuisine developed over centuries. Humayun’s son, Akbar, unlike his grandfather, developed an affinity for manners and customs of the country.

Return of the Rajapaksas

Days after Gotabaya’s victory, elder brother Mahinda, who had been the president at the time of the war, was sworn in as the new prime minister. In the interim cabinet, the crucial portfolios are held by the two and a third brother — making the hold of the powerful Rajapaksas on the country total. What does the victory of the younger Rajapaksa brother mean for the country’s strained religious, ethnic mix? Read Arun Janardhan’s report in today’s Sunday Express

Punjab’s Pendu Hockey League (PHL) set up by Harbhpinderjit Singh Samra is a hockey coaching facility which brings hope, escape from drug trap for underprivileged children whose parents are daily wagers. In the last 5 years, 500 students have got hockey coaching at the centres and another 900 are being trained currently. The PHL players have been selected for several tournaments, including the National Rural Under-16 and Khelo India National Games.