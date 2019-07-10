Express Daily Briefing: Sitharaman restricts media access; Rain extends first semifinal into reserve day and more

Swiss banks: Indian details to be transferred

Advertising

Switzerland is set to share with Indian tax authorities details of all Indians with bank accounts in Switzerland as of January 2018, in lieu with the Automatic Exchange of Information agreement signed between the two countries. The legislative and Parliamentary procedures necessary for the exchange have concluded and the process will begin in September, reports Ritu Sarin.

Finance Minister Sitharaman restricts media access

In an unprecedented move, the Ministry of Finance has decided to let entry of media persons, including those holding PIB accredited cards, only on the basis of prior appointment. In the past, the restrictions were lifted on the very first working day after the presentation of the Budget.

Semi-complete: Rain extends first semifinal into reserve day

Rain played spoilsport in India’s semi-final clash with New Zealand last evening, extending the match into the reserve day. The Kiwis will resume from their overnight score of 211/5 in 46.1, but if it rains again at Old Trafford and D/L method comes into play, will India be comfortable chasing 220 in 46 overs or 148 in 20 overs? Sriram Veera writes.

Advertising

HD, DK will ‘storm’ into Mumbai hotel, protect us: Rebel MLAs

The 10 rebel MLAs camping in Mumbai have approached the police seeking security as they fear that Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Congress troubleshooter D K Shivakumar will “storm” into the premises and threaten them when they reach Mumbai Wednesday. Shivakumar has reached Mumbai and is on his way to meet his “friends and party men.”

In Gujarat, Dalit man hacked to death by upper caste in-laws as officials watched

A 25-year-old Dalit man was murdered outside his wife’s home allegedly by his upper-caste in-laws in the presence of officials. The incident took place in Varmor village of Ahmedabad district. None of the eight accused have been arrested and the man’s father-in-law Dashrathsinh Zala, has been named the prime accused.

Rumblings in Congress over bids to find a leader outside CWC

A section of top leaders are said to be unhappy at alleged attempts by an influential section to push the names of some Dalit leaders for the top post. It is learnt that all CWC members have been asked to suggest names of their choice for the Congress president.

Soon, ‘Give It Up’ in Railways too

Taking a leaf from the LPG scheme, the Railways is finalising a policy in which passengers can voluntarily “give up”, either in part or full, the subsidy component in tickets. The “Give It Up” policy is aimed to reduce operational losses for the Railways, which, at present, collects only 57% of the cost of passenger transport operations from ticket fees.

And Finally…

Mulayam Singh Yadav, who has been keeping unwell for a while, was the member most attended to in Lok Sabha Tuesday. BJP’s Nishikant Dubey and NCP’s Supriya Sule were among those who greeted him while BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast called ‘netaji’ a real Lohiya leader. First-time MPs Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty sought his blessings too.