Express daily briefing: Exit polls point to return of NDA; GoT wraps up with series finale; Google suspends business with Huawei

From the exit poll results to the series finale of Game of Thrones, here's the top news on Monday morning.

Top news on Monday, May 20.

Exit polls results vary widely for 3 states that hold key to BJP show

If exit polls are to be believed, the NDA is set to comfortably cross the magic mark of 272 seats to form the next government. However, projections widely vary with regard to the BJP’s performance in three key states — UP, West Bengal and Odisha — which account for 143 seats. Will this be the X factor? The Congress-led UPA, on the other hand, is projected to win anywhere between 77 and 164 seats.

Pre-monsoon rainfall records 22% deficiency

Pre-monsoon rainfall, which is vital for agriculture in several parts of the country, has recorded a deficiency of 22 per cent, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Between March 1 and May 19, the country has received 82.1 mm rainfall against the normal 104.6 mm for this stage.

Game of Thrones finale: Here’s what to expect

With the last episode of Game of Thrones airing Monday for Indian viewers, the most-watched television show comes to a close. GoT, which holds the record for being the most expensive TV show ever made — it took over $15 million (Rs 104 crore) to create each episode in Season 8 — averaged about 43 million viewers per episode this season. Our Entertainment Desk looks at what to expect in today’s series finale.

Express Editorial: The EC’s test

The Election Commission must urgently address the crisis within and allay apprehensions about weakening of its independence. How it resolves the tensions is of utmost importance to its credibility.

150 km/h and counting: Pakistan’s obsession with speed

How does Pakistan keep producing fast bowlers on an assembly line? Beef, DNA and Imran Khan are often quoted as reasons. However, as Mohammad Hussain’s story shows, it’s down to a speed-obsessed nation which ensures their youngsters don’t fade away before they don green.

Google suspends business with Huawei

Google has reportedly suspended business with Huawei, days after the Trump administration blacklisted the Chinese tech firm. According to Reuters, the move will impact Huawei’s smartphone business outside China as it will immediately lose access to updates to Google’s Android operating system.

And finally…

A billionaire has stunned the graduating class at Morehouse College by announcing that he would pay off their student loans — worth $40 million!

