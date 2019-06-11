Express daily briefing: Ex-CEA cuts GDP estimate between 2011-12 and 2016-17; Yuvraj Singh retires and more

‘When I entered jail, I cried and cried… had defended my country at border’

After being granted interim bail by the Gauhati High Court, retired Army subedar Mohammad Sanaullah says he has bravely defended the country at the border and hopes that justice will be done in his case. Sanaullah, who was declared an illegal foreigner in Assam, speaks to Abhishek Saha about his time at the detention centre.

7 to 4.5%: Ex-CEA Subramanian cuts GDP estimate

In the midst of a raging controversy over India’s economic growth under the new GDP series, former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian has concluded that the country’s growth has been overestimated by around 2.5 percentage points between 2011-12 and 2016-17. Read his column.

Kathua rape-murder case: Woh baar baar yaad aati hai, say parents

When the Pathankot court was delivering the verdict in Kathua rape-and-murder case, the parents of the 8-year-old were miles away in Jammu and Kashmir. “I could not bear to be in court and listen to the episode being repeated over and over” for the sentencing, the child’s father told Naveed Iqbal.

Editorial: Artist of conscience

Girish Karnad, who passed away aged 81 in Bengaluru, was a man of many parts. For him, politics was the extension of art, and art the expression of his politics. Theatre was an act of conscience for him, and he lived the principle all his life.

NBFC crisis: Govt in no hurry to step in, will wait and watch

The Centre is said to be against stepping in proactively to support or save NBFCs expressing there will be a “moral hazard” if the government bears the cost of risky actions of NBFCs. In its own assessment, the government also thinks that while the current liquidity crunch will impede growth, it is unlikely to lead to a full-blown crisis. P Vaidyanathan Iyer reports.

Explained: Why Cyclone Vayu is an obstacle to northward progress of monsoon

After the powerful Cyclone Fani devastated Odisha, another cyclone is headed towards India, this time near the Gujarat coast. Why is Cyclone Vayu an obstacle to northward progress of the monsoon? Amitabh Sinha explains.

‘If not for injury, Yuvraj would have broken all ODI, T20 records’

“Yuvi hated cricket and I made him love cricket, which is his life now. Usko cricket ki intoxication ho gayi and now the whole world knows what he has achieved,” Yuvraj’s father Yograj Singh tells Nitin Sharma on the day of his retirement from international cricket.

And finally…

Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter account was hacked by a pro-Pakistani Turkish group Monday night. Multiple messages, including an “anti-India post”, were tweeted. Bachchan’s profile picture was replaced with one of Pakistani PM Imran Khan.