Express daily briefing: England hand India their first loss, In Budget 2019, a national warehousing grid likely

World Cup: England hand India their first loss

MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav are receiving flak for their ‘lack of intent’ in the final overs resulting in India’s 31-run defeat against England, but the match presents another prognosis: India’s over-dependence on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Sriram Veera writes on how the middle order woes could turn calamitous in the coming matches for the Men in Blue.

Budget 2019: A national warehousing grid likely

Looking to mordernise storage infrastructure and improved shelflife of stored foodgrains, the Centre is likely to announce an integrated warehousing network on the lines of a scheme underway in Maharashtra. The aim is to effectively integrate the highly fragmented warehousing market in India. Anil Sasi writes

As more resign, Rahul Gandhi calls meeting of all Congress CMs today

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will meet chief ministers of all five Congress-ruled states Monday, his first with them after the party’s disastrous performance in the Lok Sabha elections. The meeting comes after Gandhi’s decision to step down triggered a wave of resignations by middle-rung leaders.

Seven decades after freedom, Mumbai locality gets power

A locality in maximum city Mumbai has finally got electricity. Thirty seven of 65 families in Naushacha Pada, Aarey Colony, where students studied under kerosene lamps till now, got electricity connections on Sunday. To get electricity, tribals needed an NOC from a Mumbai veterinary college which owns the land they live on, a fight that has been on since 2009.

Editorial: Impunity in Indore

Akash Vijayvargiya’s attack on a municipal officer, local BJP’s celebration, high command’s silence, indicates a disturbing mindset in a constitutional democracy. It sends out a message that the instruments of the state can be subverted for political mileage. And that civil behaviour and basic public morality can be discarded with impunity.

Now Telangana: ‘MLA, brothers have history of assaulting govt officials’

TRS MLA Koneru Konappa Rao and his brother Krishna Rao, who was arrested for hitting a woman Forest Range Officer with a stick, have a history of assaulting government officials, especially women, police sources told The Indian Express. The brothers are known to violently confront authorities — police, forest department, excise, prohibition and municipal authorities, yet have had no action taken against them.

Trump steps into North Korea

President Donald Trump became the first US president to set foot in North Korea on Sunday as he greeted Kim Jong Un, the country’s leader, at the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone that has divided the peninsula for more than six decades.

And finally…

IAS Syed Sehrish Asgar, Kashmir’s only Women Deputy Commissioner has begun a conversation about menstrual hygiene in schools of Budgam. Ensuring that all schools, colleges have sanitary napkin dispensers starting today, she hopes to advance the understanding that “one does not become a lesser human being or feel the need to hide from public view for something that’s entirely natural.”