Express Daily Briefing: Economic Survey out today; How stable is the Karnataka govt; and more

Where does India’s economy stand? Survey out today

Ahead of the first full-fledged Union Budget of the Modi government’s second term, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian will release the Economic Survey today, highlighting India’s growth story and the likely challenges the country’s economy faces.

Attacks on Gujarat Dalits: Assailants on bail, parole

Four cases have been registered in less than two months in Gujarat’s Saurashtra where those accused of murder returned to attack the family members of their victims or against whom they had a grouse. The motive behind the three killings seem to be the waning dominance of the upper castes.

After Rahul quits as chief, Congress weighs its options

After Rahul Gandhi stepped down as Congress chief, the party is abuzz with names of possible successors and alternative solutions. Congress can put in place a CPM Politburo-like mechanism to run the party collectively, a suggestion says. Some leaders are also suggesting the appointment of a veteran close to the Gandhi family as interim president or even holding an election.

Editorial: The PM’s message

PM Modi’s reprimand to Akash Vijayvargiya — if acted upon— promises to dent a dismal pattern of impunity. In an environment where the systemic restraints and checks are weak, and especially after an election in which the mandate was seen to be, above all, for the PM himself, perhaps his imprimatur is needed on this message to the power-drunk MLA.

Explained: How stable is the Karnataka govt?

The resignation of two Congress MLAs in Karnataka signals an opportunity where the principal opposition, the BJP, can turn the tables on the government. Johnson T A explains the numbers in Karnataka and if the BJP can upstage the incumbent coalition.

Boeing pledges $100 million to those affected by 737 Max crashes

Boeing on Wednesday said that it would give $100 million to help families and communities affected by the recent crashes of its 737 Max jets in Indonesia and Ethiopia. The money will be used to support education and living expenses for impacted families, Boeing said in a statement.

Pakistan airspace closure: Indian airlines incur Rs 550 crore loss

Following airstrikes by Indian Air Force in Balakot, Pakistan had fully closed its airspace on February 26. The restrictions have not only led to longer flight times for passengers but also higher fuel expenses and operational difficulties for airlines.

And finally…

In an overwhelming response to the Army’s move to induct women in the other ranks of the Corps of Military Police (CMP), more than 2 lakh candidates have applied for the 100 posts advertised.