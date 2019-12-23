Express daily briefing: Detention centre for illegal immigrants near Bengaluru gets finishing touches; Jadeja, Thakur help India end 2019 on a high and more

Top news on Monday morning. Top news on Monday morning.

Reality check: Before PM Modi’s distancing from pan-India NRC, there was Amit Shah’s underlining

While PM Modi said on Sunday that there has been no discussion on NRC since the time his government was first elected in 2014, Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah raised the issue as early as on September 8, 2018, when, while addressing the BJP National Executive meeting at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi, he said: “Our stand on NRC is very clear, every infiltrator will be identified and will be thrown out of India”.

Jharkhand Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Will Congress-JMM unseat BJP?

Jharkhand election results will today decide the fate of BJP leader Raghubar Das — the first state CM to complete five years in office. Exit polls for the Assembly elections in Jharkhand have predicted that the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has the edge over BJP in the 81-member House. Follow the latest election results as counting is underway.

UP: 14 of 16 killed in CAA protests fell to bullet injuries

Fourteen of the 16 people killed in Uttar Pradesh in the last four days, amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, succumbed to “firearm injuries,” senior police officers from 8 districts confirmed to The Indian Express. Those who died from bullet injuries are: Mohammed Wakeel (32) in Lucknow; Aftab Alam (22) and Mohammad Saif (25) in Kanpur; Anas (21) and Suleman (35) in Bijnor; Bilal (24) and Mohammad Shehroz (23) in Sambhal; Jaheer (33), Mohsin (28), Asif (20) and Areef (20) in Meerut; Nabi Jahan (24) in Firozabad; and, Faiz Khan (24) in Rampur.

Editorial: Modi govt underestimates external fallout of internal policies

The Modi govt’s politics of majoritarianism appears to be alienating critical sections in the US. Modi’s policies are identified as Islamophobic by the American Muslim groups as well as liberal media. The diplomatic kerfuffle in Washington last week is a reminder that the Modi government may be seriously underestimating the international consequences of its internal policies.

Detention centre for illegal immigrants near Bengaluru gets finishing touches

Amid the ongoing row over National Register of Citizens (NRC), a detention centre for illegal immigrants readied by the Karnataka government on the basis of an MHA manual issued, is all set to open on January 1, 2020. Built in Sondekoppa village, the detention centre is around 30 km from Bengaluru, and was earlier a hostel run by the social welfare department for students from backward classes.

Explained: What NRC+CAA means to you?

In the widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, many outside the Northeast are looking at it in combination with a proposed nationwide NRC. Why does that worry so many people, particularly Muslims? How will Indians prove citizenship? Apurva Vishwanath and Kaunain Sheriff M explain.

Finishing touch: Jadeja, Thakur help India end 2019 on a high

Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur held their nerves in the tense final moments to hand India a 4-wicket win against the West Indies in the 3rd ODI. Chasing 316 for victory, India rode on half-centuries by openers Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul, followed by skipper Virat Kohli who top scored with 81. With this, the Men in Blue won the 3-match bilateral series 2-1, which is also their 10th straight ODI series victory against the Caribbeans.

And finally…

Retired colonel Darshan Singh Dhillon has spent most of his service period wearing fake medals bought from the market. This year he filed an application under the RTI to know whether there were others like him, waiting for their medals. After 4 months, and an appeal, the response he received was startling: 17.33 lakh service medals of Army personnel are “in the waiting list” as on July 31, 2019.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd