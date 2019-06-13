Express daily briefing: Cyclone Vayu moves away from Gujarat coast; all eyes on Modi-Xi meeting in Bishkek; and more

Cyclone Vayu changes path, moves away from Gujarat coast

In the last six hours, Cyclone Vayu has veered away from the Gujarat coast and is heading north-northwest, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It is 130 kilometres southwest of Veraval and 180 kms south of Porbandar. A high alert has been issued across the state while the Army, IAF and NDRF are on standby for rescue and relief operations. We bring you live updates.

PM Modi leaves for Bishkek today, all eyes on meet with Xi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek at around noon to attend a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), his first multilateral visit in his second term. Shortly after his arrival, he will hold his first bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Shubhajit Roy reports from Bishkek.

5,000 dry villages in Maharashtra, 6,500 tankers

Maharashtra is facing a water emergency of unprecedented proportions. Until June 3, around 5,127 villages and 10,867 hamlets in Maharashtra were solely dependent on tanker water for their daily needs. More than half the tankers have been deployed in Marathwada, which is the worst-hit region. How severe is the water crisis? Sandeep Ashar explains.

Opinion: Dialogue with Pakistan should reflect new situation

The peace process between India and Pakistan had its origins in a time when the balance in the Subcontinent tilted in favour of Pakistan. If the old framework of dialogue with Pakistan was rooted in India’s weakness, Delhi now may see no reason to return to it. But “not talking to Pakistan” can’t be an end in itself. It should be about finding new terms of engagement with Pakistan, writes C Raja Mohan.

Bengal violence: Governor to hold meet with major parties

As the post-poll violence continues unabated in Bengal, Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has called for a meeting of four major political parties — AITMC, BJP, CPM and Congress — at 4 pm at Raj Bhawan to ensure prevalence of peace in the state.

UP Bar Council chief pushed for libraries, lawyer stipend during campaign

For Darvesh Yadav, convincing advocates across Uttar Pradesh to elect a woman to the UP Bar Council was no ordinary task. During her campaign, she promised a free stipend to newly inducted advocates, a Bar hall in Agra and libraries across all bar council facilities in UP. She made history by winning the election, but was killed two days later.

‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’, says Mike Pompeo in major policy speech ahead of India visit

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has sought to take bilateral ties with India to the next level and said the Trump and Modi Administrations have a “unique opportunity” to make it happen. Pompeo will travel to India, Sri Lanka, Japan and South Korea from June 24 to 30.

And finally…

An undertrial prisoner accused in several snatching incidents escaped from a train while returning from a court hearing in Hyderabad. The six cops who were accompanying him were fast asleep as Salman hoodwinked them.