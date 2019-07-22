Express Daily Briefing: Countdown to Chandrayaan-2 launch begins; Karnataka floor test today; and more

Advertising

Ready for lift-off: Countdown to Chandrayaan-2 launch begins

Scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation will have a window of only a few minutes to launch India’s first exploratory mission to the Moon. A 20-hour countdown began at 6.43 pm Sunday for the launch of Chandrayaan-2, scheduled at 2.43 pm today. Follow LIVE updates here.

Karnataka floor test today; two Independent MLAs to move SC ahead of vote

The fate of the ruling Congress-JDS coalition in Karnataka is likely to be sealed today with a floor test this evening. Two independent MLAs, who withdrew their support to the Kumaraswamy-led government, will move the Supreme Court seeking a direction that the floor test be conducted before 5 pm today. Follow LIVE updates here

Sheila Dikshit — A politician above politics

Sheila Dikshit was a person of many colours and contrasts. A rare gem of a politician with a heart, and a woman with the iron will of a powerful administrator, writes Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

PM Modi’s rebuke may not have been aimed at son of Vijayvargiya: BJP panel head

BJP state disciplinary committee convener Babusingh Raghuvanshi has said he is not sure if PM Modi’s criticism of the action was directed at Akash Vijayvargiya. In an apparent justification of Vijayvargiya’s behaviour, Raghuvanshi added, “I am also a lawyer, and when someone is provoked like Akash was, the punishment is different.”

Men at centre of TikTok video row are a social media rage

Five young men are at the centre of a TikTok row that erupted following the murderous attack on Tabrez Ansari by a mob in Jharkhand. ‘Team 07’, the moniker that the band of five goes by, had uploaded a video on the app, allegedly warning of the consequences of Ansari’s lynching. At least three of them are social media sensations, each with millions of followers online.

Rajya Sabha numbers not on its side, govt cautious on pushing triple talaq Bill

The Triple Talaq Bill — the first to be introduced in the 17th Lok Sabha by the BJP-led government amidst acrimonious scenes — is no longer on the government’s “top priority list”, the sources said. With numbers not on NDA’s side in Rajya Sabha, the fate of the Bill will hinge on what position three parties take — JD(U) and TRS, with six seats each, and YSR Congress with two.

WI selectors are keen to move forward, but can’t shake off the past

Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey are back again, for the white-ball leg of the West Indies tour and will look to revive their stop-start international careers. But with an almost full strength squad, will their inclusion translate into game time? Sandip G writes.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who arrived in the US, will be holding talks with Donald Trump Monday to reboot bilateral ties that were hit after the US president publicly criticised Islamabad, cancelled military aid and asked it to do more to fight terrorism.