Express daily briefing: Decision on Congress chief today, Arun Jaitley undergoes treatment at AIIMS; and more

Under cover of night, ailing try to find way to Srinagar hospitals

This report is a day late. As it has been these past six days with the security lockdown in place across the Valley, and all communication lines downed. It’s only when darkness descends that people in desperate need of medical assistance try to venture out. The cover of darkness becomes their passage to the city outside the four walls of their homes, write Bashaarat Masood, Naveed Iqbal and Adil Akhzer from Srinagar.

Decision on Congress chief today, Mallikarjun Kharge and Mukul Wasnik are frontrunners

A crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee will be held Saturday, where the next party chief is likely to be named. The move is seen as an attempt to ensure that the well-entrenched and powerful Delhi CWC clique does not manage to push a name of their choice. While Mukul Wasnik and Mallikarjun Kharge emerged the frontrunners to head the party, the decision to open up the process has injected an element of uncertainty.

Arun Jaitley admitted to AIIMS, doctors say in intensive care

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi. He was admitted Friday morning after he complained of palpitations and restlessness. According to doctors, Jaitley is likely to be kept under observation for the next two to three days.

Editorial: Words and meaning

In a state as broken as Kashmir, words do heal and yet they are never enough. Much more needs to be said — and done — to assure Kashmir and the nation that the government is mindful of the trust reposed by its enormous mandate in the world’s largest democracy, that it does not intend to continue to impose its will on the Valley or be seen to rule it by diktat.

‘Enforcing accountability should be first agenda of CWC rather than to name chief’

Congress leader and Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari speaks to Manoj C G on the leadership crisis in the party and divergent views among leaders on the Kashmir issue. “Those who spoke out on Kashmir should have lodged their dissent in CWC,” he says.

Latest count is in: Desi cattle numbers continue to go downhill

Despite the BJP-led government’s constant efforts to promote conservation and rearing of desi breeds, a 2019 Livestock Census report — which is still under scrutiny — shows that the country’s total population of indigenous and nondescript cattle is said to be at 139.82 million. This is a 7.5 per cent drop over the previous 2012 census figure of 151.17 million.

Weekend Reviews: Jabariya Jodi fails to bring conviction

Although Bollywood’s A-list stars come together to spin a story around the film, Jabariya Jodi fails to bring a single shred of conviction on display, writes movie critic Shubhra Gupta. Meanwhile, Nerkonda Paarvai initially creates a needless distraction around its male star Ajith, but eventually manages to kickstart an important conversation in mainstream cinema like its original version Pink.

And finally…

As two significant cases — the Ayodhya hearing and the matter relating to updating the NRC in Assam — unfold in Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi’s court, crowd management is proving to be a tall order for the registry.