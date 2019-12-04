Express daily briefing: Govt likely to clear Citizenship Amendment Bill today; Kerala’s ISIS connection; and more

Letter sent to states: GST Council rings first alarm bells on revenue

Advertising

In its first admission of strain on tax collections and the Centre’s inability to compensate states for loss of revenue, the GST Council has written to states telling them that the GST and compensation cess collections in the last few months has become a “matter of concern” and that the compensation requirements are “unlikely to be met”. The GST Council is now scheduled to meet on December 18 to focus on “revenue augmentation”.

Nirav-PNB rot deeper: LoUs worth Rs 25,000 crore were issued fraudulently

Almost two years after the Punjab National Bank (PNB) reported the scandal involving diamantaire Nirav Modi, an exhaustive forensic audit commissioned by the bank has come to light, revealing the depth and extent of the rot and the ease with which fraudulent practices were carried out systematically by his chain of companies, remaining undetected for years.

Advertising

Govt likely to clear Citizenship Amendment Bill today, will be tabled in Parliament next week

Ahead of its introduction in Parliament next week, the Union Cabinet is today expected to clear the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The Bill will be re-drafted as the government has decided to incorporate changes in order to address concerns expressed by states in the North-East. The BJP has cracked the whip on its MP to ensure their presence in Parliament when the Bill is taken up next week.

Editorial: Legislators’ call for mob-like justice for sexual assault is symptom of their own failure

Sexual violence and assault on women do not take place in a comic-book world of “lynch-worthy” bad guys and the Hangman as saviour. It is seeded in homes and societies, in grossly unequal power relationships, in the imagination of sex and desire that shuttles between the extremes of repression and rape videos. It gets its vicious velocity from existing caste and religious inequalities.

Explained: Kerala’s ISIS connection

Security agencies estimate that some 100-120 individuals from Kerala either joined, or tried to join, ISIS. Investigators have identified three distinct modules of ISIS in the state, each with its distinct network and mission. Shaju Philip explains the connection

Sundar Pichai takes helm of Alphabet as co-founders step aside

Sundar Pichai will replace Larry Page as CEO of Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google which he heads. Page and Sergey Brin, who started the company 21 years ago, made the announcement earlier today, saying they believe “it’s time to assume the role of proud parents — offering advice and love, but not daily nagging!” Page and Brin will remain directors but cede their CEO and president titles immediately.

UP clerk suspended for Quran recitation in SDM court

An Uttar Pradesh government clerk in Auraiya district was suspended after a video went viral showing “Qurankhaani” being held inside the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) court located in an under-construction tehsil building. Laeeq Ahmad, 51, was suspended after a preliminary probe found him responsible for organising the Quran recitation without taking permission.

And finally…

The year 2019 is likely to end as the second or third warmest ever, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said on the second day of the COP25 summit in Madrid. “The past five years are now almost certain to be the five warmest years on record, and the past decade 2010-2019, to be the warmest decade,” the report said. 2016 has been the warmest year on record so far.