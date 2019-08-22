Express daily briefing: Chidambaram to be produced before CBI court today; India’s shrimp industry is a not-so-known success story and more

INX Media case: Arrested, Chidambaram to be produced before CBI court today

Former Union minister P Chidambaram, who was arrested by the CBI late Wednesday night in connection with the INX Media case, will be produced before a special CBI court today. Claiming innocence, the senior Congress leader said he was neither “hiding from the law” nor “running away from justice.” Click to read the latest developments.

Express Governance Awards: ‘A good officer can script a miracle’

The Indian Express ‘Excellence in Governance Awards’ celebrated the finest work done by District Magistrates across the country. From building bridges for children to go to school in Jammu & Kashmir to an early warning system in Gujarat that has brought flood casualties to zero — the biennial event acknowledged transformative changes scripted by the DMs.

Express Impact: First reforms to check dodgy doctorates — no degrees for monitors

A year after The Indian Express’ investigation into honorary doctorates, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council, an autonomous body established by UGC to assess and accredit institutions of higher education, has issued a code of conduct barring its officials and their family members from accepting honorary doctorates by public universities.

Opinion: BJP’s caste play

Caste politics has been reinvigorated by two kinds of actors who, traditionally, opposed it. One, the BJP is implementing it at the time of candidate selection and in expanding caste-based reservations. Two, the judiciary is making it easier by relaxing aspects of past jurisprudence, write Christophe Jaffrelot and Haider Abbas Rizvi.

Paris push for India at United Nations, PM Modi ready to meet Emmanuel Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet French President Emmanuel Macron on August 22 in Paris ahead of the G-7 summit. The meeting takes place days after French diplomats played a key role in India’s favour at the UN Security Council meeting in New York last week, where the issue of Kashmir was raised by China. Shubhajit Roy reports.

Debris created by India’s anti-satellite test still in space: NASA report

In the latest assessment of space debris by NASA, it was revealed that more than 40 pieces of debris created by India’s anti-satellite test on March 27 are still floating around in space, although a majority have disintegrated. The report states that out of the 101 pieces of debris which were big enough to be tracked, 49 continued to remain in the orbit as of July 15.

Explained: Who is an Indian citizen? How is it defined?

There are two well-known principles for grant of citizenship: jus soli confers citizenship on the basis of place of birth, jus sanguinis gives recognition to blood ties. In any other Indian state, people would have been citizens by birth, but the law is different for Assam. Faizan Mustafa explains how and why.

And finally…

From facing near closure, India’s Rs 30,000 crore-plus shrimp industry has emerged as the country’s agricultural exports leader. A growth of 800 per cent over 10 years is a remarkable yet not-so-known success story. But the real challenge is in sustaining the growth.