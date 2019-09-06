Express daily briefing: Chandrayaan-2’s moment of truth tonight; Serena Williams storms into her 10th US Open final; and more

Cell 15, Ward 2, Jail 7 — P Chidambaram in Tihar Jail

P Chidambaram will be lodged in a separate cell where he can use a western toilet. A protectee under Z-security, arrangements have been tightened in jail no 7 where there are 800 prisoners in all. The court has allowed him to carry his medicines to jail. Chidambaram will be lodged in the cell from 9 pm to 6 am.

Chandrayaan-2: 15 ‘terrifying’ minutes to history tonight



Chandrayaan-2 is ready to face its moment of truth tonight when its lander module, called Vikram, will begin what ISRO Chairperson K Sivan has been repeatedly describing as “the most terrifying 15 minutes” of its journey. Vikram has already detached itself from the main spacecraft and has been moving independently for the last three days.

Yechury interview: ‘Habeas corpus means bring body… instead petitioner was asked to visit’

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on his visit to Kashmir to meet party leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, told Manoj C G about the current situation in Kashmir, how he welcomed Supreme Court’s order on his petition seeking meeting with Tarigami, and how the claims made by the government are contradictory with the actual ground reality in the Valley.

Opinion: Our pride, our Constitution

A year after the Supreme Court read down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 or the unnatural sexual offences penal provision, Dr Menaka Guruswamy opines that the judgment offers lessons in how to use the Constitution to build coalitions and bring change.

No sedition in JNU case, says Delhi govt, set to reject sanction request

The Delhi government has decided to turn down the Delhi Police request for sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and other students who have been accused of sedition, sources told The Indian Express. The government, it is learnt, formed its opinion after finding the evidence on record “flimsy” and riddled with “gaps”.

Kiran Nagarkar: The bilingual bard of Bombay and Mumbai

Pathbreaking writer, staunch liberal, a lover of Bombay, and an artist whose final years were shadowed by allegations of sexual harassment — Kiran Nagarkar, 77, passed away Thursday after suffering a brain haemorrhage. Like many of that generation, Nagarkar was rooted in a cosmopolitan, bilingual modernity. His imagination gave Indian writing in English an electric charge, a bawdy energy that saved it from derivative dullness.

US Open 2019: Serena Williams storms into her 10th final

Serena Williams beat Ukranian tennis player Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1 this morning to enter her 10th US Open final. She will play Canada’s Bianca Andreescu or Swiss Belinda Bencic on Saturday in an attempt to bag her record-tying 24th career Grand Slam title and record seventh US Open Slam.

And finally…

The 142 bridges constructed between 2015 and 2016 across the hilly district of Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir by then-Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary earned him recognition at the Excellence in Governance Awards. Here’s how it saved lives, connected people.