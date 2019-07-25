Express daily briefing: Chandrayaan-2’s next manoeuvre tomorrow, Priti Patel is UK’s first Indian-origin home secretary; and more

MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi was a director with 25% stake in Amrapali Group firm

Advertising

Even as M S Dhoni has maintained that he was merely a brand ambassador of the Amrapali Group, findings of a forensic audit on the beleaguered company show his wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni, was a director and a 25 per cent shareholder in a group company called Amrapali Mahi Developers Pvt Ltd (AMDPL).

In Karnataka, wary BJP takes the call: Will stake claim to form govt

Jubilant after the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka, sources in the BJP said B S Yeddyurappa is likely to convene a meeting of party MLAs Thursday before approaching Governor Vajubhai Vala to stake claim for government formation. “Things will be on fast-forward in Bengaluru on Thursday,” party sources said in the evening.

Chandrayaan-2 moves into higher orbit, next manoeuvre tomorrow

Advertising

Two days after being launched in Earth’s orbit, Chandrayaan-2, made its first orbit-raising manoeuvre on Wednesday afternoon. Over the next 12 days, the spacecraft will raise its orbit four more times with the next session scheduled on Friday, July 26, followed by July 29, August 2 and August 6.

Opinion: Much ado about something

Trump’s slip of the tongue has unveiled the nefarious Modi-Shah game-plan of doing to Kashmiris what Modi’s favourite role-model, Israel, is doing to the Palestinians — gnawing away at their rights, piece by piece, writes Mani Shankar Aiyar.

Mauritius Leaks: In papers, a real estate fund that never took off

An investigation by The Indian Express uncovered that Mauritius firm Conyers Dill & Pearman was the key legal adviser between Pune-based builder Kolte Patil Developers Limited (KPDL) and Portman Holdings LLC, a US-based real estate investment and development company. Records show several agreements for the Fund and bills raised by Conyers in the name of KPDL for legal work. But KPDL said it had “not raised and/or invested any amount through/in any such offshore Fund or any India Real Estate Fund set up in Mauritius.”

SBI consortium gave loan to Sterling Group three years after own subsidiary flagged default

As investigating agencies probe Sterling Group for loan default, The Indian Express has learnt that a consortium led by State Bank of India (SBI) loaned money to the group, owned by Nitin and Chetan Sandesara, in 2015. Sterling Group got the loan even though SBI’s own subsidiary, State Bank of Mysore, had filed a criminal complaint against Sterling Biotech Ltd for loan default, as early as 2012 and declared its promoters “wilful defaulters” in 2014.

Palki photobombs first visit by top official to J-K village, he says couldn’t walk all the way

An image of Deputy Commissioner Aijaz Bhat, a Kashmir administrative officer, being carried around on a ‘palki’ is viral on social media. But he had a different version to share, claiming it was villagers’ love and affection as there was no other means of transport, but to walk all the way to reach the village.

And finally…

Priti Patel, an ardent Brexiteer who was among the most vocal critics of Theresa May’s Brexit strategy, took charge as Britain’s first Indian-origin home secretary as part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top team on Thursday.