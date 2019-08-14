Express daily briefing: Chandrayaan-2 heads for the moon; West well stocked with water, South is short; and more

Chandrayaan-2 leaves Earth’s orbit, heads for the moon

Chandrayaan-2 left Earth’s orbit in the early hours of Wednesday, 23 days after its launch on July 22. ISRO said the aircraft successfully carried out a manoeuvre called ‘Trans Lunar Insertion’ (TLI) at 2:21 am, and is now moving towards the moon.

Construction in Amaravati comes to a grinding halt

Construction in the Amaravati Capital Region and in most parts of Andhra Pradesh has come to a halt as the ruling YSRCP has stopped all payments and cancelled the sand mining policy. The halt may have a long-term impact on the construction of the new capital city. Singapore which had submitted a plan for seed capital seems to be staying away from the project.

Reservoir levels: West well stocked with water, South is short

Among the four states that have experienced extremely heavy rainfall this month, the status of water stored in their reservoirs is vastly different. In Gujarat and Maharashtra, storage in 35 reservoirs has surpassed the 10-year average. On the other hand, although coastal Karnataka and north Kerala have had heavy rainfall over the last fortnight, the water stock in reservoirs in both the southern states is still below normal.

Opinion: Demand slowdown — A coordinated policy response is needed

A host of structural and cyclical factors are holding back current consumption, leading to a slowdown in demand. Though the decline in wage growth is a result of conscious policy decisions to correct macro imbalances, it has resulted in consumption taking a hit. In a similar vein, private investment is a significant laggard in total investment. For India to remain a promising growth story, a coordinated policy response is a must, writes Soumya Kanti Ghosh.

Congress’ MP govt ends 10-year I-Day practice, won’t fete Emergency detainees

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has discontinued the decade-long practice of felicitating those detained during the Emergency, under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) and Defence of India Rules (DIR), on Independence Day. The government had initially stopped the pension for the detainees but after months of physical verification, most beneficiaries have started getting the pension again.

Kerala: IMD sounds red alert in two districts as death toll climbs to 92

The IMD has sounded a red alert in the Kerala districts of Kozhikode and Malappuram for the next 24 hours even as the toll in the week-long rain rose to 92. Rescue and relief operations continued at the landslide sites in Malappuram and Wayanad districts where at least 40 people remain buried in debris.

India-Pakistan Davis Cup match: ‘ITF unable to understand risk’

A day after the International Tennis Federation refused to change the venue for next month’s India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie from Islamabad to a neutral location, the All India Tennis Association secretary-general Hironmoy Chatterjee said the ITF is unable to understand the tensions between the two countries. “(ITF) has not understood the ground realities. In no condition is it safe for the team to travel.” he told Shahid Judge.

And finally…

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has sounded a high alert for Mumbai ahead of Independence Day. The ICG’s Regional Commander (West) has written to the Mumbai Police asking it to shore up coastal security after receiving “serious intelligence inputs” about a possible terrorist attack from the sea.