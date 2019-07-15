Express Daily Briefing: Chandrayaan-2 launch called off after ‘technical snag’, how Djokovic defended his title in a historic match, more

In an anti-climax to the build-up around the historic moment, a keenly awaited launch of India’s Chandrayaan-2 was called off due to a technical snag. The countdown to the launch was stopped at 56 minutes ahead of the scheduled time after scientists detected a problem in the rocket. ISRO did not provide details.

England were crowned World Champions after they beat New Zealand in a dramatic final that went into a Super over. The host nation triumphed in the end, not because the Kiwi’s were less talented — both teams ended up equals, not once, but twice.

Last evenings win marked the fifth time Djokovic won the title at Wimbledon, and his 16th Grand Slam overall. The tight five-setter was the first time a match tie-breaker was needed to decide a singles match in Wimbledon history. It was also the longest singles final in the tournament’s history. An analysis of Djokovic’s game.

Open category Maharashtra students who fail to get admission in medical colleges for MBBS or post-graduation due to the reservations introduced will be allowed to take admission in private medical colleges, with the government reimbursing the difference in fees. Also, the decrease in seats in the category due to reservation will be compensated by increasing the number of seats.

Aadhaar undoubtedly is a technical and administrative achievement of an unprecedented scale, and KYC has been one of its more successful use cases. However, the steamrolling of the legislative processes, without heed to the Supreme Court judgment or civil society concerns, appears to be closed-minded and brazen, writes Subhashis Banerjee, professor at IIT Delhi.

The draft Model Tenancy Act, 2019, released by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, lays down the obligations of tenants and landlords and provides for an adjudication mechanism for disputes. The Act will also bring the vacant houses into the rental market and promote the growth of the rental housing segment.

The inter-ministerial committee (IMC) chaired by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant will soon recommend a second list of PSU assets, including pipelines of GAIL, mobile towers of BSNL and MTNL, and ATMs of state-owned banks, that could be monetised to raise resources for fresh investment by these undertakings.

Women employees in Haryana may soon be able to take care of their children while at work. The state govt has notified draft rules to make a “creche facility” mandatory for every establishment that has 50 or more employees.