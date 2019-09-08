Express daily briefing: Vikram lander’s failure raises questions on manned mission; Andreescu beats Serena Williams to win US Open; and more

Chandrayaan 2: Vikram lander’s failure raises questions on manned mission

The failure of the Vikram lander module of Chandrayaan-2 to land on the moon as planned is likely to have repercussions on some of ISRO’s other missions in the pipeline, particularly Gaganyaan — the manned space mission which is scheduled for 2022. ISRO also has several other high-profile missions lined up for the next few years, including a mission to the Sun, a mission to Venus, and a stated plan to set up a permanent space station.

Reviewing emeritus status a bid to show regime’s muscle: Romila Thapar

Romila Thapar speaks to Seema Chishti about the row over JNU asking for her CV to review her Professor Emeritus status, laments the state of the university, talks of a “creeping fear” among people in asserting their rights, and says history is more complex than just a past narrative.

Can accept Nitish as Grand Alliance leader if he quits NDA: RJD leader

RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tewary has said that his party “would not have any problem” in accepting Nitish Kumar as leader of the Grand Alliance if the Bihar CM decided to join them again. Tewary said though there had been no such feelers, one could see the JD(U) chief being under tremendous pressure over the party’s differences with BJP over instant triple talaq and scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

Opinion: Baby who lived, and baby who should have

It’s been some days since I read Aieman’s story. Every hour, I have grappled with myself on what I would tell the 26-year-old sister of my colleague in Srinagar, who lost her unborn baby amidst the Kashmir lockdown. Nothing I tell her would be enough, but not telling her anything… whose purpose does that serve? To Aieman, I am the silent audience applauding the government’s semantics over Pakistan, while words like normalcy, detention, curfew lose meaning, writes Shalini Langer.

What’s in store for Amaravati as Jagan govt halts all work at Naidu’s dream capital city

Chandrababu Naidu’s ambitions for Amravati seem to have taken a backseat since the Jagan government has stopped all work at the planned capital city in Andhra Pradesh, citing irregularities. Roads are deserted, worker colonies are empty, eateries have been shut. Sreenivas Janyala writes on the future of Amaravati, even as the new Andhra govt stalls some other projects.

Trump backs out of peace talks with Taliban over Kabul attack

After months of talks and several rounds of negotiations with the Taliban, US President Donald Trump called off peace negotiations with the insurgent group. As the US prepares to pull out troops from Afghanistan, Trump cited the bombings in Kabul as the reason behind the development.

Bianca Andreescu beats Serena Williams to win US Open

Bianca Andreescu beat Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 in the US Open women’s singles final on Saturday night. The first set was taken by Andreescu 6-3. The second set saw Andreescu run away to a 5-1 lead, then Serena fighting back, but eventually running out of steam. Andreescu, 19, was playing in her first Grand Slam final.

And finally…

Ahead of Saturday ‘mulaqaat’, at least 22 inmates had visited Tihar’s Grace Beauty Parlour for hair cuts, threading and fruit facials. The inmate from Manipur, an undertrial prisoner in Tihar, manages the parlour that opened inside Tihar’s Jail no. 6, from 9 am to 5 pm every day, along with 2 other undertrial women.