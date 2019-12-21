Express daily briefing: Chandrashekhar Azad surrenders before Delhi cops; After Bengal, Kerala govt puts NPR on hold; and more

Top news on Saturday morning. Top news on Saturday morning.

CAA protests: Chandrashekhar Azad surrenders before Delhi cops, 6 killed in UP clashes

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad surrendered before the Delhi Police and was taken into custody in the wee hours of Saturday. Azad was under the cops’ radar prior to the massive protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, that erupted at the mosque immediately after Friday prayers. At least 45 people, including 13 police officers, were injured in the protests in the national capital while six persons were killed in firing in Uttar Pradesh. Get latest updates here.

After Bengal, Kerala govt puts NPR on hold

Amid fears that updation of National Population Register (NPR) is the “first step” to the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Kerala ordered a “stay (on) all the activities connected” to it. Earlier this week, the Bengal govt put on hold the NPR updation process. The NPR updation is to be done across India (except Assam) from April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020, along with the next Census enumeration.

J&K: Communication blockade affects counter-terror ops

The unprecedented communication shutdown in Kashmir has hit the government’s counter-militancy operations, according to top Jammu and Kashmir Police officials. A total of 82 anti-militancy operations took place in J&K so far this year, including two in Jammu region, down from 97 conducted in 2018. Data accessed by The Indian Express shows this year’s figures for the number of militants killed are at a three-year low.

Editorial: At stake, in Ranchi

Much depends on the outcome of the Jharkhand assembly elections — results will be declared on Monday. The BJP, which is seeking another term in office, needs to win the state especially because, in contrast to its spectacular performance at the national level, it is yet to win an assembly election convincingly since its successes in UP, Uttarakhand and Tripura in 2017-18. The election result in Jharkhand comes in a fraught moment, will set off a larger echo.

India Inc silent on CAA protests, Hero’s Naveen Munjal says may hit image

As the ongoing furor over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has public figures across sports, cinema, literature and arts out on roads protesting, India Inc has so far remained silent on the issue. On the other hand, Naveen Munjal, Hero Electric’s Managing Director, said he doesn’t know who is right and wrong but added, “Any country which has a country-wide protest and where it happens on a mass scale, it certainly has a very negative image in the international media and press.”

Explained: Reading Bangladesh provisions for citizenship and freedom of religion

Among the three countries from where certain categories of migrants have become eligible for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act, Bangladesh is significant. Faizan Mustafa, an expert in constitutional law, looks at the laws under which Bangladesh grants citizenship, and what its Constitution says on freedom of religion.

Ram Madhav, Naqvi interview: ‘Rumors being spread to misguide’

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav speaks to the Indian Express on why Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not against the interests of any citizen and why it is premature to talk about NRC now. On the other hand, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi tells The Indian Express that the protesters against the new citizenship law are misguided and that there is no plan of NRC in any other part of the country.

And finally…

Thirty-two-year-old Mohammad Wakeel died on Thursday of a bullet injury during the protests against the citizenship law in Lucknow’s Aminabad area. Her wife Shabeena says, “I told him to get ration. Groceries were almost over and there was a curfew-like situation.” His 18-year-old brother Shameem says, “We got to know around 5 pm that he was shot. We don’t know who shot him. When we rushed to the hospital, we were told he is dead.”

