Express daily briefing: Challenges ahead of Tripura, Assam govts over CAB; Evolution of the shot from Gundappa Viswanath to Kohli; and more

Top news on Sunday morning.

As Citizenship Act criticism grows, first BJP ally dissents: JD-U says it doesn’t support NRC

JD(U) vice president Prashant Kishor said on Saturday that party chief Nitish Kumar is against the nationwide National Register of Citizens exercise planned by the central government. Party national spokesperson K C Tyagi confirmed that the party — a BJP ally that backed the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament — had “officially” decided to “say no to NRC”. The JD(U) is the first BJP ally to come out openly against the NRC.

Sunday Eye: Brew Me a Story

A journey from Bengaluru to Chikmagalur unfolds as a trip through Vivek Shanbhag’s Ghachar Ghochar, an iconic story by Poornachandra Tejaswi and a history of the Indian Coffee House workers’ movement. Chikmagalur has a special place in Indian coffee history: it was here that coffee was first grown on Indian soil, writes Uma Mahadevan Dasgupta.

Wristory: Evolution of the shot from Gundappa Viswanath to Kohli

Virat Kohli’s isn’t a flick, really. It’s a mutant. A swat-flick, maybe. The bottom-hand powered shot feels like a stroke borrowed from table tennis. A crack of doom. Even he didn’t know what to call it initially. Sriram Veera dissects why Kohli’s version is at the zenith of the evolution in the mayhem it unleashes

People vs citizenship: Challenges ahead of Tripura, Assam govts over CAB

Assam sees it as ‘betrayal’, Tripura a return to its violent past. Months after it swept LS polls and in power in the two states for the first time, BJP is facing a backlash over CAB here. How did the state government not anticipate it and what are the challenges ahead? Abhishek Saha, Debraj Deb finds out.

Fifth Column: Dangerous priorities

“With the economy in a dismal state, with prices rising, with industrial production falling, with fine Indian companies going bankrupt and unemployment at a record high, should this amended citizenship law have been a priority?” writes Tavleen Singh.

December 16: For rape survivors, the nightmare rarely ends

Tomorrow marks the seventh anniversary of the rape in Delhi that convulsed the nation — the tremors of which are felt to this day. So when police kill four suspects of a rape in Hyderabad last week, there is a disquieting applause. Rarely understood is the story of what happens after the rape. To investigate that, Ankita Dwivedi Johri travels to a counselling centre in Dewas to find that for the survivors of rape, the nightmare rarely ends.

Mystery lingers after Mumbai man’s death following hair transplant

By 40, five years after he had started losing his hair, Kumar had started wearing a wig. By 43, he had gone in for a hair transplant. In March this year, hours after he had had the hair transplant, Kumar died. As his family seeks answers, and an MP called for checks on the industry, the mystery lingers of what happened over 12 hrs, 3,700 transplanted follicles.

And finally..

The Belatali amusement park in Uttar Pradesh’s Railway ganj area was once an infamous dump for everything including unclaimed bodies is today an amusement park complex that has helped reduced crime in the area and generated livelihoods for local people. The park currently employed around 3,000 of the 15,000 people in the gram panchayat during the construction.

