Express daily briefing: CCD owner found dead, triple talaq Bill passed in Rajya Sabha, and more

The body of Cafe Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha was found by fishermen on the banks of Netravati River in Mangaluru this morning. The 60-year-old, who was the son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna, went missing on Monday night. His body has been moved to a hospital in Mangaluru and the cremation is likely to be held today.

BJP sources told The Indian Express that the party’s victory in passing the instant triple talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha was a “result of a strategy which was meticulously planned and carefully laid down” over a week. Despite having a majority in Rajya Sabha, the Opposition unity lay in tatters Tuesday — the second time in a week following the passage of the RTI amendment Bill.

Witnesses in Rae Bareli said that the car ferrying the Unnao rape victim Sunday collided with a truck speeding in the wrong direction, adding that it was raining heavily at the time of the accident. The victim is battling for life in a Lucknow hospital. The accident had killed her two aunts and left her lawyer in critical condition as well.

Rather than lamenting what happened in Karnataka, it is more useful to take into account the larger significance of such cross-party poaching. If we choose to move beyond cynical justifications and helpless lamentations, what can we learn from the developments in Karnataka, Goa, West Bengal or Maharashtra — and possibly everywhere? They tell us about the fragility of India’s parties and party system, writes Suhas Palshikar.

The Centre is “infusing” troops in Jammu and Kashmir to provide security cover for a move to hoist the Tricolour in every panchayat in the state this Independence Day, government sources said. The movement of troops in the region had created panic among the locals and state parties over the ruling BJP’s purported plan to abolish Article 35A.

Just months after IIM-Calcutta appointed American citizen Anju Seth as its new director, the government has clarified whether a foreign national, registered as an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), can head a central educational institution. Seth is the first female head of the IIM and was appointed to the post in November 2018.

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles early Wednesday, the South Korean military said. This comes days after it launched two missiles intended to pressure South Korea and the United States to stop their upcoming military drills.

Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali is all set to marry a 26-year-old Haryana girl Shamia Aarzoo in Dubai next month. Aarzoo works as an aeronautical engineer in Dubai. Ali will be the fourth Pakistani cricketer to marry an Indian after Zaheer Abbas, Mohsin Khan and Shoaib Malik.