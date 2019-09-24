Express daily briefing: BJP to hold 300 more meets on J&K move, the debate over status of Hindi; and more

Imran listening, Trump says: Heard a very aggressive statement from India; will play kashmir role only if both sides want

A day after President Trump shared the stage with PM Modi at the Howdy, Modi! event in Houston, the US president said he will play the role of an arbitrator on Kashmir only if asked to do so by both India and Pakistan. “If both want it, then I will do it.” His earlier offer to mediate had been rejected by India. Trump and Modi are scheduled to hold bilateral talks today.

PSA against Abdullah: Dossier has 27 charges, 3 FIRs, quotes from 3 years ago

A J&K dossier on invoking the stringent Public Safety Act against National Conference leader and Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah runs into 21 pages and lists 27 charges, 16 police reports, three FIRs and 13 statements in favour of the abrogated Article 35A. The dossier notes that “the subject” has tremendous potential for creating an environment of public disorder within Srinagar district and other parts of the Valley. Naveed Iqbal reports

Syed Akbaruddin on PM Modi’s visit to UN: ‘This level of engagement has never been attempted’

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his week in New York on Monday, after his engagements in Houston, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin underlined that India’s engagement has been “fundamentally altered”. In an interview to The Indian Express, he talks about India’s approach, how India plans to handle Pakistan, and his meeting with the Chinese envoy.

P B Mehta writes: Houston, we have a spectacle

The Modi-Trump spectacle at Houston is a window to the politics of our times. Houston was about new forms of power. Modi’s immediate goal was to show the world that India stands with him; and India that the US stands with it. We may decry this as illusory politics. But we still do not have a political vocabulary to disrupt this spectacle, writes P B Mehta.

Buoyed by response, BJP to hold 300 more meets on J&K move

The BJP had initially planned 35 major rallies and 370 smaller ones as part of its outreach programme on the Union government’s decision of revoking special status to J&K. An overwhelming response to those has now prompted the party to intensify the awareness campaign, taking the total number of such meetings to 700.

Explained: The debate over status of Hindi

Many of today’s assertions and apprehensions about the alleged imposition of Hindi over the rest of India — South India’s “frustration” with it, favouring Hindi over Hindustani, and fears that the use of English would make “Lord Macaulay’s ghost laugh” — were also heard in the Constituent Assembly, which discussed this question over 70 years ago.

You cannot keep a player like Rohit Sharma out of the Test team: Zaheer Khan

Former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan feels the team management has made the right move by deciding to open with Rohit Sharma in the forthcoming three-Test series against South Africa. On the sidelines of the T10 event, scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi, Zaheer in an interview with The Indian Express, also spoke about why the team management shouldn’t be impatient when it comes to Rishabh Pant.

And finally…

As many as 11,000 film cans containing celluloid negatives of documentaries made by Films Division over the last several decades are being stored without any environment control in the corridors of its office in Mumbai. Reason: Lack of space, say officials.