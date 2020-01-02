Express daily briefing: To cement ties before Bihar polls, BJP may get JD(U) to join govt; What are role, powers of CDS; and more

Top news on Thursday morning. Top news on Thursday morning.

Save five top leaders, all detainees in J&K MLA Hostel set to walk

Political detainees being held at the MLA Hostel in Srinagar barring five leaders are likely to be released by the Jammu and Kashmir administration in batches in January. “Others are likely to be released in batches slowly. At least six individuals are scheduled to be released this week subject to their signing of release bonds,” a source in the administration, who did not wish to be named, told The Indian Express.

In UP’s Sambhal, rioting FIR gives clean chit to police; FIR on killing is just one para

The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against 17 persons for alleged rioting in Sambhal. It has meticulously documented details of the alleged violence, the timeline of events and admitted to police firing in self-defence. The FIR related to the killing of 23-year-old Mohammed Sheroz in CAA protests is completely silent on the murder and no accused have been identified. This when both the FIRs are related to events that happened within 24 hours and registered at the same Kotwali Sambhal Police Station.

Explained: What are role, powers of CDS?

With General Bipin Rawat taking over as the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), a new structure is being created in the Defence Ministry. What will be the nature of the relationship between the new four-star general and the ministry? Have the service chiefs lost any of their major powers or tasks to the CDS? Sushant Singh explains

Opinion: Indian Railways needs restructuring and modernisation

As users of Indian Railway services, we often don’t appreciate the silos that exist in the IR. Silos, not talking to each other, are common to many organisations. But this is compounded by separate services with separate lines of accountability and encadred posts for vertical mobility. In plain language, there are quotas, with posts reserved for specific services. If one ticks the boxes, for an organisation that is so old and somewhat resistant to change, it is remarkable that so many reforms have been introduced since 2014, writes Bibek Debroy.

To cement ties before Bihar polls, BJP may get JD(U) to join govt

At a time when its key ally JD(U) is giving mixed signals about its ties with the BJP on controversial issues, the BJP is keen to see that the regional party joins the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. According to sources in the party, the JD (U), which is the BJP’s partner in the ruling coalition in Bihar, has decided to join the Union Cabinet. Sources said two senior JD(U) MPs, Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh and Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, could be inducted into the Union government whenever PM Modi expands his Council of Ministers.

It’s official: Not enough MPs are adopting model village scheme

Official data shows that the progress of Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) has been sluggish — about two-thirds of Lok Sabha MPs are yet to select gram panchayats under Phase-4 of the scheme. In Phase-1 of SAGY, 703 MPs had adopted gram panchayats but that number went down to 497 in Phase-2 and 301 in Phase-3.

Pragmatists and romantics get locked in an intense debate about shrinking Tests

Cricket, especially its longest and oldest form has been historically stubborn to changes. Nonetheless, at various junctures of history, in its existential quest and commercial zest, it has shed its orthodoxy and leaped the evolutionary leap of faith. Decision Review System, pink balls, bouncer rules, concussion subs, day-and-nighters, the format has accommodated several revisions from time to time. Next could be crunching five-day Tests to four days—the ICC will make a recommendation for the 2023-31 World Test Championship.

And finally…

In a slew of measures announced by the Kerala government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that safe, clean and affordable lodging facilities for women travellers would be made ready in all major towns in the state. The project would be undertaken by local self-governing bodies, he said, adding that about 12,000 public toilets would be constructed across Kerala for men and women.

