Express daily briefing: 6 held for killing Bihar teen in CAA protest; CDS sets deadline for creation of Air Defence Command; and more

Two from fringe Hindu outfits among 6 held for killing Bihar teen in CAA protest: Police

Two men affiliated to fringe Hindu outfits red-flagged by police are among six arrested in Patna for the murder of a teenager whose body was found on December 31 — 10 days after he was last seen participating in an RJD protest against the CAA and NRC with a Tricolour in his hand. “What was his fault? He was holding a Tricolour,” the deceased’s father Sohail Ahmed told The Indian Express.



Iranian Commander Soleimani among 7 killed in US air strike at Baghdad airport

Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed early on Friday in an air strike on their convoy at Baghdad airport, an Iraqi militia spokesman said. Strikes had been carried out against two targets linked to Iran in Baghdad on Thursday, US officials said.

After assuming charge as the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday held a meeting with the three service chiefs — General M M Naravane, Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria. He directed that a proposal to create Air Defence Command be prepared by June 30. He also set out priorities in the meeting for execution of synergy by June 30 and December 31.

Opinion: Anarchy, ours and theirs

It takes some chutzpah for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to proclaim his horror of violence in student demonstrations and “anarchy” on the streets directed at a duly elected government when he himself was the product of one of the most violent student protests known to India after Independence. I refer, of course, to the student agitation that grew into the Navnirman Movement in Gujarat in 1974, in the course of which Modi cut his political milk teeth. He now decries damage to public property by student protesters, writes Mani Shankar Aiyar.

Prohibitory orders were imposed and Internet was suspended in three panchayat areas of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district Thursday following clashes between members of two communities in Duttapukur area, triggered by the “unnatural” death of a shopkeeper, police said. Clashes broke out in Duttapukur area on Tuesday evening after a shopkeeper, Asadul Islam (30), was found hanging inside a room of a local club in Hathkhola area.

Explained: The story of the MiG-27, the IAF’s now-retired ground attack Bahadur

On December 27, the Indian Air Force retired its fleet of MiG-27s.The service life of the ‘swing wing’-type aircraft marked an important era for the IAF as various efforts were made to strengthen the nation’s air defences. Angad Singh, air power analyst at Observer Research Foundation said, “Aircraft retirement has little to do with induction date. The life of an aircraft is described in flying hours or years of service. In the case of the MiG-27, this was around 10 years, whereas for the MiG-21 Bison, the figure was 15 years. Considering both aircraft were upgraded around the same time in the mid-2000s, the MiG-27 would logically be retired earlier.”

Grieving parents: ‘Not clean… staff ask us to check the oxygen levels’

Padma Rawal is at the centre of a tense circle of people inside the sprawling compound of the J K Lon government hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota district, where nearly 100 children have died— 10 of them within 48 hours between December 23 and 24. “I got a child after so many prayers, I have lost him now,” said Rawal, whose five-month-old son died on December 23, a day after he was admitted to the hospital for severe pneumonia. The government’s defence is that this isn’t an unusual spike.

India’s only triple centurion after Sehwag, Karun Nair eyes redemption in Ranji Trophy

Karnataka captain Karun Nair, India’s only triple centurion after Sehwag, said it was his ultimate goal to win the Ranji Trophy this year. After one game against Mumbai, Nair said, “For me it is about playing each game at a time and trying to contribute as much as I can to Karnataka and try to win games for Karnataka… I’m looking forward to try and contribute more with the bat and as captain so that we can win games. All of us are looking to win the Ranji Trophy, that’s our ultimate goal”.

