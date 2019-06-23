Express Daily Briefing: Auli stares at mountain of waste after Gupta weddings; Why TikTok has India hooked; and more

Bihar’s PHCs with airconditioned AES wards, but where are the doctors?

Primary and Community Health Centres, the first rung in Bihar healthcare system, are now on the frontlines of the battle against Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) that has claimed 128 lives. Santosh Singh visits three PHCs to find centres with airconditioned wards, ambulances and medical devices. But where are the doctors?

Waterless in Chennai: ‘People are angry’—rising temperatures and tempers

Chennai is going through one of its worst water crises in nearly two decades because of the failed monsoons last year and erratic rainfall patterns over the years. The crisis made worse by the searing heat, has stretched patience thin in people resulting in frequent fights over water, Arun Janardhanan reports.

Auli stares at mountain of waste after Gupta weddings

In the midst of two opulent wedding stages, a glasshouse with flowers from Switzerland, and snow-peaked mountains in the backdrop in Uttarakhand’s Auli, all that remains is the waste – petals, plastic covers, foam, and leftover food. Somya Lakhani traces what it takes for a team of 20 men responsible for keeping the Rs 200-crore wedding venue clean.

Across the aisle: government within Government

In times of a grave crisis, the buck stops at the table of the head of the government — Chief Minister or Prime Minister. There is usually no policy failure, but a huge gap between intention and implementation. This is because within the Government (with a capital G) there is another government (with a small g). It is the small-g government that has failed the big-G government as well as the people, at least as far as India is concerned, writes P Chidambaram.

Why TikTok has India hooked

TikTok has given a megaphone to rural Indian life in a way that no other app has been able to. Its hallmark is simple: it woos your attention with 15-second videos of lip-syncing teenage girls, dancing boys, family pranks and other such stylised moments.

World Cup 2019: Mohd Shami wins the day

Mohammad Nabi gave a royal scare to the Indians but Mohammed Shami took a hat-trick in the final over of the nail-biter match at Southampton. This was India’s second hat-trick in a World Cup game and 10th overall. India won, but so did Afghanistan.

Trump slaps new sanctions on Iran, says ‘Let’s make Iran great again’

Amid heightened tensions after the shooting down of US drone, Donald Trump said he would impose fresh sanctions on Iran, starting from Monday. Military action was “always on the table,” he said, but he wanted to make a deal with Iran to bolster its flagging economy. “Let’s make Iran great again,” Trump told media.

And Finally…

“In the process of introspection, there should be some casualty. Sooner it is done, better for party,” says Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily during Idea Exchange. He also talks on Rahul Gandhi’s resignation, Congress 2019 failure and the way ahead for the party.