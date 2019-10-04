Express daily briefing: No problem with NRC, says Sheikh Hasina; Rakesh Asthana to get clean chit in CBI probe; and more

No problem with NRC, I had a talk with PM Modi in New York: Sheikh Hasina

Visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said she was satisfied with PM Narendra Modi’s assurance on the sidelines of the UNGA that Bangladesh should not be worried over the implementation of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC). “I don’t see any problem. I had a talk with PM Modi. Everything is okay,” she told Shubhajit Roy.

Shunted out, Rakesh Asthana set to get clean chit in CBI’s probe

Former CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana is likely to be absolved of all charges of corruption levelled in an FIR registered by former agency director Alok Verma, sources told Deeptiman Tiwary. Other key accused in the case, middlemen Manoj Prasad and Somesh Prasad, continue to be under investigation.

Opinion: Gandhi helped me in a personal crisis

Gandhism had a rare influence on me: It helped an ordinary writer like me find a way to handle a crisis. I can say without doubt that it might have more to offer society as a whole, writes Perumal Murugan in our special series ‘Why I need Gandhi today’.

Trump publicly urges China: Investigate the Bidens!

US President Donald Trump, who is already facing an impeachment probe for pressuring Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, has publicly called on China to examine the father-son duo as well. “China should start an investigation into the Bidens, because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine,” Trump told reporters.

The making of Mayank Agarwal

As the Bangalore batsman hit his maiden double ton versus the visiting Proteas yesterday, those close to him recall how he bounced back from self-doubt, a lean patch in the domestic season and worked on improving the mental side of his game to become India’s Test opener, writes Sriram Veera.

Explained: India, Pakistan and £35 million

On Wednesday, the UK High Court ruled in favour of India on a dispute over a sum of £35 million in a NatWest Bank account in London, known as the Hyderabad Funds Case. The case was not as much about the money as it was about the state of the relationship between India and Pakistan over the 70 years that the case played out.

With Amit Shah, BJP kicks off Durga Puja blitz

BJP joined the battle over Durga Puja in West Bengal with party leaders inaugurating a host of pandals in Kolkata and nearby districts. Party president Amit Shah flew down to inaugurate a pandal on October 1. While the Left parties would stay away from Durga Puja, the Trinamool Congress has worked towards establishing its grip on the festival in the state.

And finally…

Official records accessed by Varinder Bhatia show that Gurgaon’s Rapid Metro project’s origin traces back to a 2007 proposal by DLF group. Without much skin in the game barring a token stake, DLF, as well as other real estate players, gained in terms of increased Floor Area Ratio (FAR) granted by the state, and also rising prices of property in the metro’s vicinity.